Moringa capsules sold on Amazon recalled due to possible Salmonella

Zen Principle Moringa Capsules sold nationwide are being recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall covers 180-count bottles from Lot A6FF4 with a “Best By” date of November 2028.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers should stop taking the capsules and throw them away.

A Nevada company is recalling a lot of Zen Principle Moringa Capsules after federal testing detected Salmonella in an ingredient used to make the dietary supplement.

Relay Peak Research LLC, which does business as Zen Principle Naturals, announced the voluntary recall this week. The product was distributed nationwide from December 2025 through July 2026, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Most of the recalled capsules were sold online through Amazon and ZenPrinciple.com. The company said one unit was also sold through eBay and another through Etsy.

The recall applies to Zen Principle Moringa Capsules packaged in plastic bottles containing 180 capsules. Consumers can identify the affected product by the following information printed on the bottom of the bottle:

Lot number: A6FF4

Best By date: 11/2028

Single-bottle Amazon code/FNSKU: X000ZJJ4FT

Two-bottle Amazon code/FNSKU: X00159YJXP

No other Zen Principle products are included in the recall.

Supplier alerted company to test result

The company said it began the recall after its ingredient supplier reported that FDA testing had found Salmonella in the moringa leaf powder used to manufacture the capsules.

That powder was used in the single recalled lot. Relay Peak Research said it has stopped selling and distributing the affected product and is cooperating with the FDA.

No illnesses associated with the capsules had been reported as of the recall announcement.

Salmonella can pose serious risks

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea—which may be bloody—nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Although many otherwise healthy people recover, the bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older or frail adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, Salmonella can enter the bloodstream and lead to more severe illnesses, including infected aneurysms, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Consumers who have capsules from Lot A6FF4 should stop using them and dispose of them. The company said customers do not have to return the product to receive a full refund.

Refund requests and questions may be directed to Relay Peak Research at 775-451-6171 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time or by email at info@zenprinciple.com.