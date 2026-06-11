How to manage kids' screen time this summer

Set screen-time expectations early: Hold a family discussion at the start of summer to establish clear rules, boundaries, and daily routines around device use.

Monitor online activity based on your child's needs: Experts say parental oversight is important, but restrictions can be adjusted as children demonstrate responsible behavior.

Keep communication open: Encourage kids to talk about their online experiences and reassure them they can come to you without fear of judgment if something goes wrong.

For many families, summer brings a welcome break from school schedules and homework. But with more free time comes a new challenge: managing screen time.

Whether kids are scrolling social media, watching videos, gaming with friends, or spending hours on their phones, parents often find themselves wondering how much screen use is too much.

The concern isn't just about keeping kids occupied. A growing body of research has linked excessive screen time to issues such as poor sleep, anxiety, depression, and developmental challenges. At the same time, many parents struggle to balance healthy limits with the reality that technology is a major part of children's social lives and daily routines.

To help families navigate the digital landscape this summer, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Jennifer Kelman, a licensed family therapist, parenting expert, and consultant with JustAnswer. She shared practical advice on setting screen-time boundaries, monitoring online activity, protecting children from digital risks, and encouraging a healthier relationship with technology.

Enforcing screen time boundaries

If you’re worried about how much time your kids will spend on screens this summer, Kelman has some advice.

“Parents can have a summer schedule meeting with the kids to address screen time boundaries,” she said. “Prior to the family meeting, the parents should have an idea of the boundaries they desire because inevitably there will be some push back, as limits for kids, especially around screen use, can be tough.”

Monitoring privacy

Screen time itself poses a risk for kids and teens on devices. However, their privacy and safety are other priorities.

“Screen use is like a drug, and parents wouldn't hand their child a drug,” Kelman said. “And yet many of us do without monitoring what they are doing. I am not one for free reign or the ‘you are infringing on my privacy,’ declaration. Others may disagree. The internet and access to all things needs to be watched. As kids grow and show safe use, then monitoring could be less.”

When it comes to loosening the reins on privacy restrictions, Kelman says there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. Every child is different, and it’s up to parents to determine the right course of action.

“For the child that can't put the device down, the boundaries might be tighter,” she explained. “For the child that doesn't give a hoot, restrictions could be more loose.

“One thing should be clear: the devices are not in place of sunshine, outdoor play, and exercise. If kids are doing the wrong thing, then they need parental guidance, as they cannot monitor it themselves.”

Encourage open communication

One of the best ways to make sure your child’s digital device use is safe and age appropriate, Kelman encourages parents to maintain open communication.

“The difficulty with these types of conversations is the sense of omnipotence that kids feel as teenagers, and they think they would never get sucked into things, but sadly that isn't the case,” she said.

“I counsel parents to let their kids know they are always there for them without judgment and can come to them about anything – even if they make a mistake. All people make mistakes no matter the age.”