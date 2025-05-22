Feds flag hazardous mattresses sold on Amazon

Mattresses sold on Amazon fail flammability standards. SoFree, Kudsq, and Crayan models pose fire hazards and lack required labeling.

No recall or remedy offered because the importer has not agreed to take corrective action.

CPSC advises consumers to stop use, remove ignition sources, and discard the mattresses safely.

A new warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges consumers to immediately stop using three models of mattresses sold online under the brand names SoFree, Kudsq, and Crayan, citing severe fire safety concerns.

According to the CPSC, these mattresses fail to meet federally mandated flammability standards, posing a risk of serious injury or death in the event of a fire. The products—12-Inch SoFree, 12-Inch Kudsq, and 10-Inch Crayan—were sold exclusively through Amazon.com between July 2023 and June 2024. Each mattress is single-sided, features a white knit top panel, and displays the brand name on its side. All were sold in queen size.

Fire risk

The mattresses lack the fire-retardant protection required under U.S. regulations, which are in place to slow the spread of flames in residential fires. Mattresses, by their nature, can provide a large amount of fuel, escalating even minor ignition events into fast-moving and dangerous blazes.

Equally troubling, the CPSC noted that the mattresses are missing the legally required labeling—an omission that further impedes consumer safety and regulatory accountability.

Despite being served with a formal Notice of Violation by the CPSC, the importer—Comfort SCM Co., based in Denver, Colorado—has refused to initiate a recall or provide any form of remedy to consumers who purchased the mattresses.

Do not donate

The CPSC is advising consumers to stop using the mattresses immediately and dispose of them in accordance with local disposal laws. The agency specifically warns against reselling or giving away these products. Until disposal can be arranged, consumers should remove any possible ignition sources from the area—including lighters, candles, electrical cords, and space heaters.

These mattresses were manufactured in Japan and are marked with the intended foundation use: "This Mattress is intended to be used without a foundation or with foundation(s) WG/P Foundation."

Consumers who have experienced issues with these mattresses or sustained any injuries are encouraged to report incidents to the CPSC through SaferProducts.gov.

For additional insights or comments from individual CPSC commissioners, consumers can visit cpsc.gov/commissioners.