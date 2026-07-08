Here are the cities where cat-lovers rule

PetSmart's 2026 ranking of America's most cat-loving cities found suburban communities continue to dominate, with Lexington, Kentucky, holding the top spot for a second straight year.

The rankings are based on a combination of cat adoptions through PetSmart Charities and spending on cat toys, treats and other feline products at PetSmart stores.

The retailer says the results reflect the continuing rise in cat ownership, as feline adoptions have outpaced dog adoptions in recent years.

Cat people are a special group, and they tend to like to hang around with other cat people. Retailer PetSmart has compiled data identifying cities with the most cat-lovers, finding that suburban cities remain the epicenter of the feline boom.

The pet retailer’s 2026 Top 25 Cat-Loving Cities list singled out the communities where residents are most likely to adopt cats and spend on products ranging from treats and toys to other pet supplies. The rankings are based on PetSmart's internal data, combining cat adoption activity through PetSmart Charities with purchases made by cat owners at its stores.

For the second consecutive year, Lexington, Ky., claimed the No. 1 position. It was followed by Green Bay, Wis., and Pittsburgh, Pa., while several suburban communities surrounding major metropolitan areas also placed near the top of the rankings.

Top 10 cat-loving cities

Lexington, Kentucky Green Bay, Wisconsin Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Raleigh, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Madison, Wisconsin Spokane, Washington Omaha, Nebraska Cincinnati, Ohio Richmond, Virginia

PetSmart said the rankings reflect a broader shift in pet ownership as cats continue to grow in popularity across the United States. The company noted that feline adoptions have exceeded dog adoptions for several years, fueled in part by cats' adaptability to apartments and smaller homes, as well as their relatively independent nature.

Shifting patterns

Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities, said the rankings show that cat ownership has become increasingly mainstream across a wide range of communities.

According to the company, the stereotype that cat ownership is concentrated in large urban centers no longer holds true. Instead, suburban households are leading both cat adoptions and spending on feline products, suggesting owners are investing heavily in enrichment items such as toys, treats and accessories.

The annual ranking is intended to highlight communities where cat ownership is particularly strong while drawing attention to the growing demand for feline adoption and care nationwide. PetSmart operates more than 1,600 stores across the United States and Canada and partners with animal welfare organizations through PetSmart Charities to facilitate pet adoptions.