Stellantis offers a sub-$14,000 Fiat EV in the US

Stellantis has begun selling the Fiat Topolino in the U.S. with a starting price of $13,995, making it one of the least expensive electric vehicles available in the country.

The tiny two-seat EV is aimed at neighborhoods, resorts, beach towns and other low-speed environments rather than traditional highway driving.

The launch marks Fiat's latest effort to expand its U.S. electric lineup with an ultra-affordable urban mobility vehicle.

A new car for $14,000? That must be a typo, right?

It’s not. Stellantis, better known as Chrysler, is betting that some American consumers are ready to think much smaller when it comes to electric vehicles and eager to pay less.

The automaker has launched U.S. sales of the Fiat Topolino, a tiny two-seat electric vehicle with a starting price of $13,995, making it one of the most affordable EVs on the American market.

The Topolino is a far cry from the electric SUVs and pickup trucks that have dominated recent EV launches. Measuring just over 8 feet long and weighing a little more than 1,000 pounds, the vehicle is designed primarily for short trips in private communities, resorts, golf courses and beach towns rather than long-distance commuting.

Initially, the vehicle will be limited to private-property use, with a top speed of 19 mph. Fiat says owners will be able to install a factory conversion kit later this summer that upgrades the Topolino to meet federal Low-Speed Vehicle standards, increasing its top speed to 25 mph and allowing it to operate on certain public roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less.

A 46-mile range

The Topolino offers an estimated driving range of up to 46 miles on a full charge from its 5.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. Charging takes about five hours using a standard household outlet.

Fiat is offering two versions in the United States: a standard model with conventional doors and a panoramic roof, and the open-air Dolcevita edition, which replaces the doors with rope barriers and features a roll-up soft top. Both versions come in Fiat's signature Verde Vita green paint and include a digital instrument display, USB-C charging port, smartphone holder and rear luggage rack.

The Topolino first debuted in Europe in 2023, reviving the name of one of Fiat's best-known historic models from the 1930s. While classified as a quadricycle in Europe, the vehicle is being adapted to comply with U.S. low-speed vehicle regulations.

"Fiat continues to stand apart by embracing its legacy in small cars," Fiat CEO Olivier François said in announcing the U.S. launch.

Expanded lineup

The introduction expands Fiat's North American lineup beyond the all-electric 500e hatchback and reflects Stellantis' broader effort to offer more affordable electric transportation. The company has also announced plans to develop a new family of low-cost electric city cars in Europe as part of its long-term EV strategy.

Unlike most passenger vehicles sold in the United States, the Topolino is not intended to replace a conventional automobile. Instead, Fiat is positioning it as an alternative to golf carts and neighborhood electric vehicles for short-distance trips in communities where higher-speed travel is unnecessary. Early dealer interest suggests the unconventional vehicle may appeal to buyers looking for inexpensive, emissions-free local transportation.