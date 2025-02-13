Cases of the flu appear to be peaking this month

The 2024-2025 flu season appears to be a nasty one. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show a rising number of visits to healthcare facilities to treat flu symptoms.

The CDC reports clinical labs found the flu virus in nearly 32% of the specimens that were submitted for analysis.

“As of February 7, 2025, the amount of acute respiratory illness causing people to seek healthcare is at a very high level,” the CDC said. “Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country.”

According to the CDC, 7.8% of visits to healthcare providers in the last week were for treatment of a respiratory illness, an increase from the previous week. The health agency also reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases but said cases of RSV were declining.

The CDC also monitors viral activity in wastewater across the U.S. to gauge the severity of a respiratory outbreak. Its latest analysis found “very high” levels of influenza presence, “high” levels of COVID-19 and a “moderate” level of RSV.

In the United States, flu season usually occurs in the fall and winter. While influenza viruses spread year-round, most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February. As the CDC chart below graphically illustrates, February is usually the peak month for infections.

Serious cases of influenza should be treated by a healthcare professional. For less severe cases, the Mayo Clinic suggests these treatments may provide relief: