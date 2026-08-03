31% say merging finances is more meaningful than marriage

31% of partnered Americans say merging finances feels more meaningful than getting engaged or married, according to a new survey from Tawkify.

Millennials are the most likely to view combining finances as a major relationship milestone, reflecting changing attitudes toward commitment and financial security.

Relationship expert Brie Temple says successful financial conversations are built on trust, shared values, and clear communication—not necessarily on whether couples choose joint or separate accounts.

For generations, getting engaged or married has been seen as the ultimate sign of commitment. But for many couples today, another milestone may carry even more weight: combining finances.

A new survey from Tawkify found that nearly one-third of partnered Americans say merging their money feels more meaningful than marriage or an engagement, reflecting changing views about what it means to build a life together.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Brie Temple, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Matchmaker at Tawkify who explained that the findings highlight the growing importance of having honest conversations about money as couples navigate major life decisions.

Survey methodology and key findings

The findings are based on a survey of 1,009 partnered Americans currently in romantic relationships. Conducted in May 2026, the survey included respondents from a range of generations, genders, relationship lengths, and regions across the U.S.

Among the most notable findings, 31% of respondents said merging finances feels more meaningful than getting married or engaged. Millennials were the most likely to share that view (34%), while baby boomers were far less likely to agree (17%).

The survey also found that 29% of people had assumed their partner did — or didn't — want marriage without ever discussing it.

More broadly, while 80% of couples believed they were on the same page about their future together, 39% said they later discovered they weren't as aligned as they had thought.

The trust factor

Temple said that the trust involved with merging finances is likely the driver behind this key survey finding.

“One of the most crucial steps in which couples become partners is the merging of their finances,” she said. “For most couples, this step requires more trust in each other than engagement or even marriage itself. Merging finances requires trust in the future of your partner, sharing values and decisions, and being willing to face everything together.

“Now, instead of traditional milestones like weddings, more and more people choose to base their commitment on the routine responsibilities that they share. Marriage still means a lot for many people, however, successful management of finances reinforces that couples can have a bright future.”

The generational gap

Temple also discussed the generational gap behind this finding, with 34% of millennials and just 17% of baby boomers agreeing that sharing finances was more impactful than engagement or marriage.

“Millennials have grown up in an era where financial security is a more difficult thing to attain,” she said. “Between increased levels of student debt, skyrocketing home prices, and an uncertain economy, millennials have realized that creating a happy relationship involves not only being romantically compatible, but also financially compatible. Therefore, discussions regarding finances tend to be held early and take priority over their predecessors.”

Another generational factor here: millennials are doing relationships differently than earlier generations.

“Instead of dating, getting engaged and then settling down, many millennials are living together, sharing expenses, and even discussing financial aspects of life before they decide to get married,” Temple explained. “In such circumstances, when two people have already started living with each other, it makes sense that they consider combining their finances as a more important step compared to marriage itself.”

How to talk about merging finances

For couples looking to merge their finances for the first time, Temple shared some of her best advice.

“Before any couple gets together in terms of joint bank accounts, they need to be cohesive in terms of expectations,” she said. “The critical discussion will not be about how you want to organize your money, but rather where your money is going.

“Once you know what you both value, it will be easy for you to find which financial organization works better for you. It does not really matter whether you choose a joint budgeting plan, separate budgets, or something in between, the key factor here is that both of you feel comfortable, listened to, and included in the discussion.”