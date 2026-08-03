Equifax agrees to $2.2 million settlement over duplicate collection accounts

Equifax has agreed to establish a $2.2 million fund to settle claims that it reported some consumers’ collection accounts more than once.

About 37,000 people who were sent a duplicate-reporting letter by Equifax in August or September 2022 are included in the settlement.

Eligible consumers may claim up to $600, but they must submit a claim by September 1, 2026.

Equifax has agreed to a $2.2 million class-action settlement resolving allegations that it placed the same collection account more than once on some consumers’ credit reports.

The proposed settlement covers approximately 37,000 people, according to court documents. Eligible consumers may receive cash payments of up to $600, along with six months of complimentary credit monitoring.

The lawsuit, Bradberry v. Equifax Information Services LLC, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. It accused Equifax of violating the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, which requires credit reporting companies to use reasonable procedures to ensure the maximum possible accuracy of their reports.

The plaintiff alleged that duplicate collection accounts could make a consumer appear to owe more money or have more delinquent accounts than was actually the case. That type of error could potentially affect a lender’s decision when a consumer applies for a loan, credit card, or other financial product.

Equifax denied violating the law or engaging in wrongdoing. The court has not ruled in favor of either side. The parties agreed to settle the case to avoid the expense and uncertainty of continued litigation.

Who is eligible?

The settlement covers U.S. consumers whom Equifax identified as having been mailed a “Duplicate Reporting Letter.” According to the settlement notice, Equifax sent those letters to 37,651 people in August and September 2022.

The letters informed recipients that their Equifax files may have displayed a duplicate collection account when a third party made an inquiry into their credit.

Consumers who recently received a settlement notice by email or postcard are likely members of the settlement class. The notice contains an identification number beginning with “EQB” and a PIN needed to submit an online claim.

This settlement is separate from the much larger settlement involving Equifax’s 2017 data breach.

How much could consumers receive?

Class members who submit valid claims may receive up to $600. To qualify for cash, a consumer must certify under penalty of perjury that at least one of the following occurred:

Equifax sent a credit report to a third party that showed a duplicate collection account.

The consumer was denied credit, and the duplicate collection account was one reason for the denial.

The final payment may be less than $600. The amount will depend on the number of valid claims and the money remaining after settlement administration costs, attorneys’ fees, and litigation expenses are paid from the fund.

All settlement class members who do not exclude themselves will also be offered six months of Equifax Complete credit monitoring, even if they do not submit a cash claim. The service includes credit report and score monitoring, alerts about important changes, and up to $500,000 in coverage for certain identity-theft expenses.

Equifax has also agreed to remove duplicate collection accounts associated with the problem and temporarily maintain changes intended to prevent the same account from appearing more than once.

How to submit a claim

Claims may be submitted through the court-authorized Equifax duplicate-account settlement website. Consumers filing online will need the Notice ID and PIN included in their settlement notice.

A paper claim form may also be downloaded and mailed to the settlement administrator. Claimants can select payment by PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, virtual prepaid card, or paper check.

The deadline to submit a claim is September 1, 2026.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for October 6, 2026. No money or credit-monitoring access will be distributed unless the court grants final approval and any appeals are resolved. Consumers should use the official settlement website and avoid giving personal information to unsolicited callers or websites claiming they can obtain a payment for a fee.