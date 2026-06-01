Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 01

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V342000 Make Model Model Years TIFFIN WAYFARER 2026–2027 TIFFIN OPEN TRAIL 2026–2027 TIFFIN MIDAS 2026

Ember Recreational Vehicles, INC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V339000 Make Model Model Years EMBER TOURING EDITION 2026–2027

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V338000 Make Model Model Years TIFFIN GT1 2025–2026 TIFFIN GH2 2026 TIFFIN GH1 2026

Alliance RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V337000 Make Model Model Years ALLIANCE RV PARADIGM 2025–2027

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V336000 Make Model Model Years FOREST RIVER CEDAR CREEK 2026 FOREST RIVER RIVERSTONE 2026 FOREST RIVER R-POD 2024