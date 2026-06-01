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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of June 01

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues from Tiffin Motorhomes and Forest River.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Alliance RV, and Forest River are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V342000

Issue: Incorrectly Colored Cargo Carrying Capacity Label/FMVSS 120

MakeModelModel Years
TIFFINWAYFARER2026–2027
TIFFINOPEN TRAIL2026–2027
TIFFINMIDAS2026

Ember Recreational Vehicles, INC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V339000

Issue: Improperly Tightened Shock Bolts

MakeModelModel Years
EMBERTOURING EDITION2026–2027

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V338000

Issue: Park Outside: Fuel Tank Puncture May Cause Fire

MakeModelModel Years
TIFFINGT12025–2026
TIFFINGH22026
TIFFINGH12026

Alliance RV, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V337000

Issue: Incorrectly Tightened Shock Bolts

MakeModelModel Years
ALLIANCE RVPARADIGM2025–2027

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V336000

Issue: Incorrectly Tightened Shock Bolts

MakeModelModel Years
FOREST RIVERCEDAR CREEK2026
FOREST RIVERRIVERSTONE2026
FOREST RIVERR-POD2024

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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