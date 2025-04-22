Airbnb now shows total price up front to boost transparency

Key takeaways:

Platform defaults to displaying full stay cost—including fees and taxes—starting Monday

Change aligns with upcoming U.S. federal regulations banning hidden “junk fees”

Airbnb says the update has already led to lower cleaning fees across thousands of listings

In a long-anticipated move aimed at restoring affordability and trust, Airbnb says it is now displaying the total cost of bookings upfront—including fees and taxes—for all users by default. The update, which went into effect Monday, replaces the often-misleading nightly rate pricing model that excluded service, cleaning, and other hidden fees until checkout.

New default view: All-in pricing

The change means that whether you're booking a weekend getaway or a long-term stay, you'll see the full price before clicking “Reserve.” The total includes taxes and fees (depending on location), making it easier for users to compare listings without the unpleasant surprise of inflated costs at checkout.

Airbnb said the update reflects the company’s broader commitment to “affordability and transparency,” especially as consumers grow increasingly frustrated with unclear pricing in the travel and event industries.

Regulatory pressure on “junk fees”

Airbnb’s pricing update comes just weeks ahead of new federal regulations in the United States. Beginning May 12, the Federal Trade Commission’s “junk fee” rule will require hotels, ticketing platforms, and short-term rental companies to clearly disclose total prices upfront.

The FTC’s goal: stop businesses from tacking on last-minute “service” or “convenience” fees after consumers have already decided to purchase. While the regulation doesn’t cap prices, it does mandate that full costs be prominently displayed—a shift Airbnb has now preemptively embraced.

Early results show fee reductions

Airbnb began testing this feature in Europe, Australia, and parts of Canada in 2019, with U.S. and Canadian users gaining optional access in 2022. Since then, the company says more than 17 million guests have used the total price display option.

The impact has gone beyond consumer satisfaction. According to Airbnb, the pricing transparency tool has pressured hosts to lower or eliminate excessive fees. In 2023 alone, nearly 300,000 listings either reduced or completely removed cleaning fees, with 40% of active listings eliminating them entirely.

A more competitive landscape

As travelers increasingly seek budget-friendly options, price transparency has become a competitive advantage. Airbnb’s shift not only improves the booking experience but may also pressure hotels and rival platforms to follow suit ahead of the federal deadline.

Whether planning summer travel or comparing stays for a work trip, users can now breathe a little easier—knowing the price they see is the price they’ll pay.

