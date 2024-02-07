Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tech News

Apple News

Tech News

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while sleeping

Doing so could result in injury if you're not careful

Featured Tech News photo

Apple has been fighting overheating issues with its iPhones for a while. But now the company is aksing iPhone users to snuggle with something other than their iPhone – especially if they're charging it at the same time.

The company is just playing it safe, but it is a legitimate concern because a phone can overheat and cause the surface or material it’s on – like a bed sheet – to catch fire.

“Don’t sleep [or sit] on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place th...

Read article
Featured Tech News photo

Latest Articles

  1. DVDs and Blu-rays are selling for more than ever
  2. Your wireless carrier may have been tracking you without telling you
  3. Windows Mail's default app is changing. Here's how.
  4. Want Peacock for free? There’s a way you can get it for two weeks.
  5. FTC investigating TikTok over data privacy protocols

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Apple News delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.