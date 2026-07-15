Your heart feels the forecast: Study highlights hidden risks from heat and air pollution

Heat, air pollution, and other environmental conditions can put added stress on the cardiovascular system.

Researchers found that long-term exposure to fine particle air pollution was linked to subtle changes in heart function, even in older adults without diagnosed heart disease.

Experts say understanding environmental risks can help people take simple steps to better protect their heart health.

Most people think of air pollution as something that mainly affects the lungs. But researchers say the weather outside and the air you breathe can also have important effects on your heart.

According to experts at Yale School of Medicine, high temperatures force the cardiovascular system to work harder by sending more blood to the skin to help cool the body. Heat can also make blood thicker, increasing strain on the heart.

“A big risk of heat waves is not just the heat itself, but the independent risk for heart attacks and strokes,” researcher Andrew Chang, MD, PhD, said in a news release.

“As extreme temperatures become more common, it’s important for the medical community to help people understand the risks – and how to prevent any complications.”

How researchers studied the connection

One of the studies highlighted by Yale examined whether long-term exposure to fine particulate air pollution, known as PM2.5, was associated with early changes in heart function before heart disease had been diagnosed.

Researchers analyzed data from 1,576 adults between the ages of 65 and 92 who participated in the long-running Cardiovascular Health Study. None of the participants had a history of major heart disease. The team estimated each person's exposure to PM2.5 based on air pollution levels near their homes between 1990 and 1995.

To evaluate heart function, researchers used a specialized ultrasound imaging technique called speckle-tracking echocardiography, which can detect subtle changes in how the heart muscle contracts. Rather than looking for obvious heart disease, the researchers focused on identifying very early signs of reduced heart function that might otherwise go unnoticed.

What the findings mean for consumers

The study found that higher long-term exposure to PM2.5 was associated with small but measurable reductions in heart muscle function.

Participants with higher pollution exposure were about 32% more likely to have abnormal measurements of left ventricular function than those with the lowest exposure levels. While these changes were subtle, researchers say they suggest that air pollution may begin affecting the heart before symptoms or diagnosed heart disease appear.

The Yale experts say environmental exposures should be viewed as another factor that can influence heart health, alongside more familiar lifestyle factors. They recommend that clinicians discuss environmental risks with patients and encourage practical precautions when appropriate, such as staying hydrated during hot weather, seeking cooler indoor spaces during heat waves, monitoring air quality reports, and using air filters or well-fitted N95 masks when air pollution is especially high.

While these findings don't mean that occasional hot days or poor air quality will cause heart disease on their own, they add to growing evidence that everyday environmental conditions can play a role in long-term cardiovascular health and are worth paying attention to.

“In general, Americans are aware that the environment can harm their health. The problem is that no one thinks they will personally be affected,” Dr. Chang said. “Part of our job is to explain to our patients that they are part of a vulnerable population and must take precautions, like visiting a cooling center and staying hydrated on hot days or using air filters or N95 masks when the air quality is poor.”