Travelers get creative to beat record-high summer vacation costs

Summer vacation costs have climbed to a record average of $9,032, prompting many Americans to rethink how they travel instead of canceling their trips.

Travelers are trimming expenses in creative ways, including taking shorter trips, driving instead of flying, staying with friends or family, and traveling during off-peak times.

A new Squaremouth survey finds nearly nine in 10 travelers are making budget-conscious changes, reflecting a growing determination to travel despite higher prices.

Americans aren't giving up their summer vacations despite soaring travel costs. Instead, many are finding creative ways to stretch their travel budgets.

According to a new report from travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth, the average summer trip now costs a record $9,032 — 17% more than last year — as higher prices for airfare, hotels, and other travel expenses continue to squeeze household budgets.

Rather than staying home, travelers are adapting.

Squaremouth's survey found that 88% of travelers are making at least one money-saving adjustment to keep their vacation plans intact. The findings suggest that travel remains a priority for many households, even as inflation and rising travel prices force consumers to rethink how they spend.

How they’re doing it

Among the most common strategies:

Choosing destinations closer to home to reduce transportation costs

Driving instead of flying when practical

Taking shorter vacations

Traveling during off-peak dates to take advantage of lower prices

Staying with friends or relatives rather than booking hotels

Preparing some meals instead of eating out for every meal

The report also found that many travelers are becoming more flexible about where and when they travel, allowing them to take advantage of lower fares and lodging rates.

"People aren't necessarily canceling vacations — they're changing the way they travel," the report concludes, noting that travelers are prioritizing experiences while looking for opportunities to cut costs elsewhere.

The findings are consistent with other recent travel surveys showing that Americans continue to place a high value on vacations despite rising costs. Deloitte's 2026 Summer Travel Survey found travelers expect to spend more than $4,000 on their longest summer trip, while many are opting for longer stays or upgraded experiences even as fewer Americans overall plan to travel.

Value over luxury

Financial experts say the shift reflects a growing emphasis on value rather than luxury. Instead of eliminating travel from their budgets, consumers are seeking ways to preserve the experience while trimming unnecessary expenses.

That can mean swapping expensive hotels for vacation rentals or family homes, taking road trips instead of flights, or scheduling travel before or after peak vacation periods.

Travel advisers also recommend booking transportation and lodging as early as possible, remaining flexible with travel dates and destinations, and setting a daily spending budget to avoid relying on credit cards for vacation expenses.

With travel costs showing little sign of easing this summer, those strategies may become increasingly common as Americans try to balance their desire to get away with the realities of a tighter household budget.