Feds reportedly zero in on Taco Bell as parasite outbreak investigation intensifies

Federal investigators are reportedly focusing on Taco Bell as they work to identify the source of a multistate Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened thousands of people.

The Washington Post reports that some people who became ill had eaten at Taco Bell, though investigators stress the outbreak extends beyond the restaurant chain and no specific supplier has been identified.

Michigan health officials now say lettuce and salad greens are the leading suspected source, while Taco Bell has already removed several fresh ingredients from some restaurants as a precaution.

Federal and state health officials are increasingly focusing on Taco Bell as they investigate one of the nation's largest outbreaks of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness linked to contaminated fresh produce, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not concluded that Taco Bell is responsible for the outbreak. Instead, investigators are examining whether restaurants in the chain may have received contaminated produce from a common supplier. Officials also caution that the outbreak clearly extends beyond Taco Bell because many people who became ill reported never eating at the restaurant.

The outbreak has sickened thousands of people in more than 30 states and has hospitalized more than 80, making it one of the largest Cyclospora outbreaks in recent U.S. history.

According to The Washington Post, federal and state investigators are reviewing interviews with patients, restaurant visits, and food purchasing records to determine whether Taco Bell locations shared contaminated ingredients with other restaurants or retailers. Some people who became ill reported eating at Taco Bell before developing symptoms, while others did not.

Lettuce emerges as leading suspect

On Monday, Michigan health officials announced that interviews with more than 1,000 patients point to lettuce or salad greens as the most likely source of the outbreak, although they emphasized that other foods have not been ruled out. Michigan has recorded the largest number of illnesses, with more than 2,600 confirmed cases.

"While the investigation is ongoing, current results point to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source for this outbreak," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

Cyclospora infections have historically been linked to fresh produce, including cilantro, basil, raspberries, salad mixes, and snow peas. Because symptoms typically appear several days to two weeks after exposure, tracing the source is especially difficult. Patients often struggle to remember exactly what they ate, and many cases are never diagnosed because specialized laboratory testing is required.

Taco Bell acted before a source was confirmed

Last week, some Taco Bell restaurants, particularly in the Detroit area, posted notices informing customers they were temporarily unable to serve lettuce, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and guacamole because of what the notices described as a nationwide recall.

One person familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post that the company's decision to voluntarily remove the ingredients was an appropriate precaution while investigators continue searching for the source.

The newspaper reported that Taco Bell has not publicly explained its decision or responded to multiple requests for comment.

Symptoms can last for weeks

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that infects the small intestine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it most commonly causes watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, and weight loss. Some patients experience frequent "explosive" diarrhea, and untreated illness can persist for weeks or even longer.

The parasite spreads through food or water contaminated with human waste and is not generally transmitted directly from person to person. Antibiotics are available to treat the infection.

Health officials continue to urge consumers to wash fresh produce thoroughly, although washing alone may not completely eliminate the parasite. Investigators are still working to identify the specific grower, distributor, or supplier responsible for the contaminated produce.