Why waiting for holiday sales could cost you money

The best time to find deals may be summer, not Black Friday. A new analysis found the highest volume of retail promotions occurs in June and July, months before the holiday shopping season.

Planning ahead can lead to bigger savings. Experts say shoppers can often save 20% to 40% by buying seasonal items months before they actually need them.

Travel, electronics, apparel, and home goods all follow predictable sales cycles. Understanding when retailers typically discount these categories can help consumers avoid paying peak-season prices.

For years, holiday shopping events have been marketed as the best time to find major discounts. But new research suggests consumers may want to rethink their timing.

A recent Savings.com analysis of 10.6 million deals found that retailers release their greatest volume of promotions during June and July, creating a mismatch between when shoppers expect deals and when discounts are actually available.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Beth Klongpayabal, Business Analytics Manager at Savings.com, who explained how understanding these seasonal patterns can help consumers plan purchases more strategically and potentially save more throughout the year.

“Smart shopping is less about chasing every sale and more about understanding retail cycles,” Klongpayabal said. “Timing alone can often save you 20% to 40% without changing what you buy.”

Summer is the secret deal season

The study found that the five weeks with the most shopping deals all fall in June and July. Not a single one lines up with a major shopping holiday.

Some of the most heavily discounted categories during the summer include:

Electronics

Sports and outdoor gear

Toys

Groceries

Apparel

Beauty products

Home goods

Health and wellness items

The research also challenges the idea that post-holiday clearance sales offer the best bargains. Deal volume actually declines in January and February, suggesting that shoppers who hold off until after the holidays may encounter fewer promotions overall.

Another notable finding involves travel. For consumers planning summer vacations, deal availability peaks in May, just before the busiest travel season begins.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that there appears to be a disconnect between when consumers expect deals and when retailers actually offer them. While many shoppers wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers release their largest volume of promotions months earlier, creating more opportunities to save during the summer than during the holiday rush.

“For many categories, buying six months ahead can be a smart strategy,” Klongpayabal said. “If you know you'll be purchasing gifts later in the year, shopping during summer sales events can help you avoid paying holiday-season prices for the exact same products.

“In my family, I shop year-round for birthdays and Christmas. It makes the fun last all year and it helps me avoid the Black Friday crowds.”

Don’t shop when demand is highest

According to Klongpayabal, shoppers want to avoid buying things when demand is highest.

“For example, patio furniture is most expensive at the start of summer, winter apparel costs more before cold weather arrives, and many electronics are pricier immediately after new models launch,” she said.

“Shopping during peak demand often means paying a premium. This makes planning ahead even more of a win.”

When you need an item isn’t always the best time to buy

One of Klongpayabal’s best pieces of advice: separate when you need an item from when you buy it.

“The consumers who save the most are the ones who plan purchases months in advance and buy seasonal products during clearance periods rather than when they're actually in season. Of course, there are some purchases that you just can't plan ahead for, but there are a few categories where a little planning means big savings.”

It’s also important to note that these findings hold up regardless of whether shoppers choose to shop online or in stores. Additionally, the same trends pop up year after year, so it’s something to keep in mind for future sales cycles.

“While specific sale events may evolve, the underlying patterns tend to be consistent because they're tied to inventory turnover, product release schedules, and seasonal demand,” Klongpayabal’s said. “Retailers may change the names of promotions, but the best times to buy many categories remain fairly predictable from year to year.”