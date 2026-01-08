Target is doubling down on wellness products

Target is boosting its wellness offerings with a major 30% assortment expansion in 2026.

The retailer is adding thousands of affordable products — many under $10 — across nutrition, supplements, self-care, apparel, and more.

New in-store and digital experiences will make wellness easier and more personal for shoppers.

Target is turning wellness into a central part of its 2026 shopping experience, and it wants consumers to take notice.

The big-box retailer just announced a significant expansion of its health and wellness assortment — a move that brings more products, more ways to shop and more options that fit a range of goals and budgets. Whether you’re building a morning routine, trying out new supplements or refreshing your self-care shelf, Target is stacking its shelves to meet you where you are.

"About 70% of guests are already shopping wellness at Target and right in time for the new year, we're bringing them even more newness and value by adding some of the most trusted, relevant and inspiring brands across our assortment," Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target, said in a news release.

"Our goal is to make wellness really accessible – fun, easy, affordable, and personalized – so consumers can focus on building routines that help them look and feel their best."

What’s new and why it matters

At the heart of Target’s 2026 wellness push is a 30% growth in items available under that umbrella. That adds thousands of new products across categories like nutrition, beauty, supplements, apparel, and everyday wellbeing goodies — many of them exclusive to Target or priced under $10, so trying something new doesn’t feel like a splurge.

Target merchandisers say this expansion reflects what customers are actually shopping for: more protein-packed snacks, immunity-supporting vitamins, functional beverages, and easy self-care treats.

To support these trends, the store added on-trend brands in supplements and drinks, dermatologist-backed skincare, performance-ready workout apparel, and practical family wellness options.

But it’s not just about products — it’s also about how you discover them. Target is updating both its physical stores and digital channels with new wellness hubs, personalized recommendations on the website and app, and curated in-aisle displays that highlight trending items. For those who like trying before buying, the retailer is also rolling out in-store wellness events with samples and giveaways.

