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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of July 27

Ford, Blue Bird, and Coach and Equipment are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Coach and Equipment Mfg. Corp. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V472000

Issue: Wheelchair Lift May Inadvertently Move

MakeModelModel Years
COACH AND EQUIPMENTPHOENIX2024–2025
COACH AND EQUIPMENTMETROLITE2025–2026

Aluminum Trailer Company (ATC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V471000

Issue: Wireless Remote May Fail to Stop Winch

MakeModelModel Years
ATCRM5002026
ATCRM7002026

Ember Recreational Vehicles, INC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V469000

Issue: Incorrect VIN on Label

MakeModelModel Years
EMBERE-SERIES2027
EMBEROVERLAND SERIES2027
EMBERTOURING EDITION2027

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V468000

Issue: Engine Compartment Fire

MakeModelModel Years
FORDBRONCO2021–2026

Blue Bird Body Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V467000

Issue: Brake Fluid Leak May Cause Fire

MakeModelModel Years
BLUE BIRDVISION TRANSIT BUS2022–2027

Blue Bird Body Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V466000

Issue: Brake Fluid Leak May Cause Fire

MakeModelModel Years
BLUE BIRDVISION SCHOOL BUS2022–2027

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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