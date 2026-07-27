The biggest sleep disruptors may be closer to home than you think

Family responsibilities, work stress, and mental health are among the most commonly reported factors affecting sleep.

The findings come from a nationwide survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults conducted in June 2025.

The results highlight how everyday pressures — not just bedtime habits — can influence sleep quality.

Getting enough sleep isn't always as simple as turning off the lights a little earlier. For many adults, everyday responsibilities and life stressors can make it difficult to get consistent, restful sleep.

A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that family obligations, work demands, financial pressures, and physical and mental health challenges all play a role in how well people sleep. Rather than pointing to a single cause, the findings suggest that sleep is often affected by multiple aspects of daily life.

The survey underscores something many people may already suspect: the factors interfering with sleep often extend well beyond the bedroom.

“People are struggling to protect their sleep in the face of real, ongoing pressures,” AASM spokesperson Dr. David Kuhlmann said in a news release.

“Whether it's a demanding job, financial stress, or the around-the-clock responsibility of caring for a family, these burdens don't disappear at bedtime. And when sleep suffers, so does our ability to manage stress, stay healthy, and function at our best.”

How the survey was conducted

The findings are based on an online survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and conducted by independent market research agency Atomik Research.

Researchers surveyed 2,007 adults across the United States between June 5 and June 13, 2025. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Participants were asked which aspects of their lives had a major, moderate, minor, or no impact on their ability to sleep well on a regular basis. The survey explored a range of potential influences, including family responsibilities, work, finances, health, technology use, environmental factors, and caregiving.

What the results mean for consumers

Family responsibilities topped the list, with 45% of adults saying they have a major or moderate impact on their ability to sleep well. Physical health problems (39%) and job stress (39%) followed closely behind, while 37% pointed to mental health challenges as a significant factor affecting their sleep.

Financial concerns also ranked high. More than one-third of respondents said housing costs (36%) and work schedules (35%) have a major or moderate impact on their sleep. Nearly three in 10 adults (29%) also said limited access to healthcare affects how well they sleep.

Other factors were less commonly identified but still affected some respondents. Twenty-five percent cited social obligations, 24% pointed to caregiving responsibilities, and 23% said technology use had a major or moderate effect on their sleep. Fewer adults reported that environmental noise (22%), environmental light (20%), or travel (15%) regularly disrupted their sleep.

“Poor sleep is not a personal failing. It is often a reflection of the pressures people face outside the bedroom,” Dr. Kuhlmann said. “We encourage anyone who is consistently struggling to sleep well, or who experiences excessive daytime sleepiness, to speak with a healthcare professional. Identifying the root causes of poor sleep is an important first step toward better overall health.”