Apple's new iPhone feature is designed to catch scammers before they catch you

New scam protection: iOS 27's Trust Insights can detect signs you're being manipulated into sending money or sharing sensitive information.

Built-in pause button: Your iPhone may show a warning, require extra verification, or briefly delay risky actions to help stop scams.

Stay cautious: Always verify unexpected requests, never rush payments, and keep your iPhone updated for the latest security protections.

Apple is adding a new layer of scam protection to iPhones, and it could help prevent some of the costliest fraud schemes before money ever leaves your account.

With the upcoming release of iOS 27 in mid-September, Apple is introducing Trust Insights, a built-in security feature designed to recognize when someone may be manipulating you into sending money, sharing sensitive information, or making risky account changes. According to Apple, the feature analyzes behavioral patterns (not the content of your conversations) to detect signs that you may be under pressure from a scammer.

The technology arrives as phone, text, and email scams continue to cost Americans billions of dollars each year. Criminals increasingly rely on urgency and psychological pressure rather than obvious phishing emails, making it harder for even savvy consumers to recognize when they're being targeted.

Exactly how Trust Insights works

Rather than reading your messages or listening to your calls, Trust Insights looks for unusual behavior that may indicate you're being coerced.

For example, if you're suddenly attempting to send a large payment, change important account information, or share sensitive documents while your behavior differs from your normal patterns, your iPhone may display a warning, require an extra verification step, or briefly delay the action.

Apple says the analysis happens on the device, and the behavioral data is deleted immediately after it's evaluated. The company says it does not analyze the actual content of your calls, texts, or emails.

The feature will also include a built-in safeguard against scammers who might try to convince victims to disable it. While users can turn Trust Insights off, Apple has added a waiting period before that setting takes effect.

Apple's new feature is a helpful safety net, but it's most effective when paired with smart habits.

Here are five ways to reduce your chances of becoming a scam victim.

Treat security warnings like a stop sign, not a speed bump

If your iPhone displays a fraud warning, asks for an extra verification step, or briefly delays a payment, don't simply tap through it.

Those few extra seconds are designed to interrupt the urgency scammers rely on. Pause the conversation, think about what's happening, and ask yourself whether the request makes sense.

Slow down whenever money is involved

Scammers almost always create a sense of urgency. They may claim your bank account has been hacked, your Social Security number has been compromised, or a loved one is in trouble and needs money immediately.

The moment someone pressures you to act "right now," consider it a major red flag. Taking even five or ten minutes to verify the situation can prevent a costly mistake.

Hang up and contact the company yourself

Never trust a phone number, text message, email, or website simply because it looks legitimate. Criminals can spoof caller ID and create convincing fake websites.

If someone claims to represent your bank, Apple, Amazon, PayPal, or another company, end the conversation and contact the organization using the phone number on your credit card, account statement, or official website.

Keep your iPhone updated

Security updates aren't just about adding new features — they often include important protections against the latest scams and cyber threats.

Turn on automatic updates so you receive Apple's newest security tools, including Trust Insights, as soon as they're available.

Remember that no technology catches every scam

Even with AI-powered fraud detection, scammers constantly adapt their tactics. No security feature is foolproof.

If someone asks you to buy gift cards, transfer money through a payment app, move cash into cryptocurrency, or keep the conversation secret, stop immediately. Those are among the most common signs of a scam, regardless of what your phone says.

Pro tip: Create a family "fraud password" or code word. If someone ever calls claiming to be a relative in an emergency or asking for money, ask for the password. It's a simple step that can help protect against the growing number of AI voice-cloning and family emergency scams.