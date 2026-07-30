Senate bill would force Congress to act on Social Security before benefits are cut

A bipartisan Senate bill would create a mechanism to force Congress to vote on a plan to shore up Social Security before automatic benefit cuts take effect.

The PROMISE Act would establish an independent advisory board to recommend reforms, with Congress required to consider the proposals under expedited procedures.

Supporters say the measure would end decades of political gridlock, while critics worry it could limit public debate over changes affecting millions of retirees.

For years, lawmakers have acknowledged that Social Security is headed toward a funding crisis while repeatedly failing to agree on a solution. A bipartisan group of senators now wants to change that by making it much harder for Congress to simply do nothing.

The proposed Protecting Retirement Opportunities and Maintaining Income Security for Everyone (PROMISE) Act would establish a formal process requiring Congress to consider legislation aimed at restoring Social Security's long-term finances before the program reaches a critical deadline.

According to the Social Security Trustees' latest report, the retirement trust fund is projected to be depleted in 2032. At that point, payroll tax revenue would still cover most benefits, but recipients would face an automatic reduction of roughly 22% unless Congress acts.

The PROMISE Act does not specify how to eliminate the shortfall. Instead, it is designed to ensure lawmakers vote on a plan rather than continuing to postpone difficult decisions.

A process instead of a prescription

The legislation was introduced by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), along with a bipartisan group of co-sponsors.

Under the proposal, an independent Social Security Advisory Board would develop recommendations intended to keep the program solvent for at least 50 years. Congress would then be required to consider the recommendations under expedited procedures, making it more difficult for the proposals to stall indefinitely.

The longer Congress waits, the fewer options remain, supporters of the legislation argue, pointing to the shrinking window before benefit reductions would occur automatically.

Unlike previous proposals, the PROMISE Act deliberately avoids taking sides on issues such as raising payroll taxes, increasing the retirement age, or reducing benefits. Those decisions would be left to Congress after receiving the advisory board's recommendations.

What it could mean for citizens

For today's retirees, the legislation would not immediately change Social Security benefits. Instead, it is intended to increase pressure on lawmakers to adopt a long-term solution before the trust fund is exhausted.

For younger workers, the bill represents another acknowledgment that changes to the program are likely unavoidable. While no one knows what a final reform package would include, analysts generally agree that restoring Social Security's finances will require some combination of higher revenue, slower benefit growth, or both.

The bill also serves as a reminder that consumers should not assume Congress will wait until the last minute. Historically, lawmakers have stepped in before benefits were reduced, most notably with bipartisan reforms enacted in 1983.

Critics question the fast-track approach

The legislation has drawn criticism from AARP, which says Social Security reforms should be debated through the normal legislative process rather than under expedited procedures.

The advocacy group argues that changes affecting nearly every American worker and retiree deserve full public scrutiny and worries that a fast-track process could limit debate or lead to major decisions during a lame-duck session of Congress.

Supporters counter that the expedited process is necessary because the traditional legislative process has failed to produce a solution despite years of warnings from the Social Security Trustees.

Whether the PROMISE Act gains traction remains uncertain, but its introduction reflects growing concern on Capitol Hill that the deadline for preserving full Social Security benefits is approaching rapidly, leaving Congress with increasingly limited time to act.