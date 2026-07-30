IKEA's return policy explained: Insider tips, hidden exceptions, and how to get the fastest refund

IKEA offers one of retail's most generous return policies. 365 days for unopened items and 180 days for opened items with proof of purchase.

Know the exceptions. Items like plants, cut fabric, custom countertops, as-is products, and damaged merchandise generally can't be returned.

Speed up your refund. Save your receipt (or use IKEA Family), keep all hardware, and return large items in-store when possible.

IKEA has one of the most generous return policies in retail, but it can also be one of the most misunderstood if you’re not careful.

Most shoppers know they have a long time to bring back unwanted furniture. What many don't realize is that different return windows apply depending on whether an item has been opened, certain products can never be returned, and a few simple strategies can save you hours of frustration at the returns counter.

If you understand how the system works before you shop, you'll have a much easier time if your new bookshelf doesn't fit, your dresser doesn't match the room, or you simply change your mind.

Here's everything you need to know about IKEA's return policy — and several insider tips that aren't spelled out on the company's website.

The basics: IKEA's return policy

IKEA's U.S. policy is surprisingly customer-friendly. For new, unopened items, you can return them within 365 days with proof of purchase for a full refund.

For opened items, you can return them within 180 days with proof of purchase for a full refund.

Refunds are generally issued to your original payment method.

Unlike many furniture retailers, IKEA even allows returns on assembled furniture, provided it's still in resalable condition and hasn't been damaged, altered, stained, or excessively worn.

Pro tip: After your return window expires, you’re stuck with the item. But, if you’re an IKEA Family member (more on this later), you still have the IKEA Buyback & Resell program option which lets you trade-in gently used furniture for store credit. After getting an online estimate, you bring the fully assembled item to an IKEA store for inspection, and if approved, you'll receive a refund card while the furniture is resold in the store's As-is section.

What you can't return

A few categories are excluded regardless of when you purchased them.

These include:

Plants

Cut fabric

Custom countertops

As-is merchandise

Products that are dirty, stained, modified, or damaged

Mattresses also have different rules. Instead of a standard return, they're generally eligible for a one-time exchange within 90 days.

You'll need proof of purchase

IKEA strongly prefers that customers bring in one of the following:

Your receipt

Order confirmation

Government-issued photo ID

If you purchased online, your digital order confirmation will work just as well as a paper receipt.

Without proof of purchase, your options become much more limited.

Use your IKEA Family account as your backup receipt

One of the easiest ways to avoid receipt headaches is to always scan your IKEA Family membership when checking out.

It’s completely free to join and most of your purchases become linked to your account, making it much easier for employees to locate older transactions if your receipt disappears.

This is especially valuable if you're furnishing an entire room and making multiple trips over several weeks.

Consumer tip: Before returning anything, log into your IKEA account and confirm the purchase appears in your order history. Trust me on this one — it can dramatically speed up the return process.

Save every extra screw, bracket, and instruction booklet

This may sound obvious, but it's one of the biggest reasons furniture returns get delayed.

IKEA furniture is sold as complete packages. If hardware bags, shelves, drawer slides, or specialty brackets are missing, employees often have to inspect the product more carefully before approving the return.

Throw every leftover part into a labeled zip-top bag and tape it inside one of the drawers or shelves while you're deciding whether to keep the furniture. This will make your return significantly easier.

Pro tip: Are you missing a screw, dowel, or cam lock? Nothing more frustrating than building a piece of IKEA furniture only to be missing a part. Go to the Spare Parts section of their website, enter the part number, and they’ll mail it to you for FREE within a few days.

Don't throw away the box immediately

Officially, IKEA doesn't require the original packaging for most returns.

Practically speaking, however, having the original carton/box makes everything easier. Employees can quickly identify the product, verify all components are included, and process the return faster.

Large furniture that's already disassembled and repacked in its original box also tends to move through the returns area much more smoothly than loose stacks of panels wrapped in moving blankets.

If you're unsure whether you'll keep something, it’s smart to hold onto the packaging for at least a couple of weeks.

Inspect every flat-pack before leaving the parking lot

This is especially important for larger purchases.

Occasionally, customers discover damaged corners, crushed boxes, or missing hardware only after driving home. Taking five minutes to inspect your purchase before leaving can save an extra round trip.

If something looks questionable, head directly back inside while the transaction is still fresh. It's far easier to exchange damaged merchandise immediately than to explain later whether the damage happened during transport or after you got home.

Replacement parts can avoid a return

Many shoppers immediately think "return" when something is damaged or missing. Often, that's totally unnecessary.

If only one shelf, drawer front, hinge, or hardware bag is missing or damaged, IKEA can often provide a replacement part instead of requiring you to haul an entire dresser or entertainment center back to the store.

That's a huge time saver, especially when you've already spent three hours assembling everything.

Consumer tip: Before loading furniture back into your truck, contact customer service or visit the parts counter first. A simple $5 replacement part can save you an afternoon.

Big online returns aren't always worth shipping

Technically, IKEA offers return options for online purchases. But large furniture can be cumbersome to ship back, and home pickup availability varies by market.

If you live within reasonable driving distance of an IKEA store, returning large furniture yourself is often considerably faster.

Customers on Reddit frequently report that in-store returns are processed much more smoothly than waiting for pickup appointments and refund processing on large shipments.

For smaller online orders, shipping may be perfectly reasonable. But for wardrobes, sofas, and bed frames, returning to a physical IKEA location is usually the easier option.

Can you return assembled furniture?

Yes.

Many shoppers assume once they've built an IKEA dresser or desk, they're stuck with it. Not true.

IKEA generally accepts assembled merchandise provided it's still within the applicable return window and remains in resalable condition. That said, you'll usually make life much easier by partially disassembling larger furniture before transporting it. Not only will it fit in your vehicle more easily, but employees can inspect it faster.

Common mistakes shoppers make

I thought it would be smart to end this return policy breakdown with a few of the biggest mistakes IKEA shoppers make.

Avoid these and your return will be easy:

Wait beyond the 180-day window for opened merchandise.

Forget small hardware pieces.

Return furniture that's dirty or damaged.

Assume every product qualifies for returns.

Toss receipts immediately after assembly.

For loyal IKEA shoppers, these simple habits can save you hours of work and make one of retail's best return policies work even better.