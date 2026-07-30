Consumers are increasingly satisfied with their wireless providers

T-Mobile earned the highest customer satisfaction among major postpaid wireless carriers, while Consumer Cellular and Mint Mobile led their respective MVNO categories.

Customers who said their problems were resolved with minimal effort were far more satisfied and loyal than those who experienced a difficult service process.

Fast digital support also mattered: Issues resolved online in less than 10 minutes generated significantly higher satisfaction scores.

Once upon a time, consumer complaints about wireless providers were very common. But that script has apparently flipped, and a new survey suggests improved customer service is the reason.

Consumers are far more likely to stay with a wireless carrier when it is easy to do business with it, according to the latest J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Carrier Satisfaction Study, which found that hassle-free problem resolution has become one of the strongest drivers of customer loyalty.

The study found a sharp divide between customers who felt their issues were resolved with minimal effort and those who did not. Customers who strongly agreed that their carrier made it easy to resolve a problem gave their provider an average ease-of-doing-business score of 786 on a 1,000-point scale, compared with 554 among customers who disagreed. The industry average was 612.

"Ease" increasingly influences whether customers remain with a carrier, J.D. Power said, as consumers place a premium on quick, friction-free service rather than simply comparing prices.

"Wireless carrier satisfaction and loyalty are strongly linked to perceptions of ease of doing business," said Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media, and telecom at J.D. Power.

Digital support is paying off

The study also found that speed matters. Customers who resolved problems through digital channels in less than 10 minutes reported substantially higher satisfaction than those whose issues took longer to address. That finding suggests investments in online chat, apps, and other digital support tools can improve both customer experience and retention.

J.D. Power said the research measures customer experiences across the entire relationship with a wireless provider, including value for the price paid, quality of service, trust, ease of doing business, interactions with employees, product offerings, digital tools, and problem resolution.

Carrier rankings

Among the nation's three major wireless carriers, T-Mobile ranked highest in customer satisfaction in the mobile network operator (MNO) postpaid category.

In the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) segments, Consumer Cellular topped the postpaid rankings for the second consecutive study, while Mint Mobile repeated as the highest-ranked prepaid MVNO. Google Fi Wireless finished second in the postpaid MVNO category, while Visible by Verizon placed second among prepaid MVNOs. Cricket and Straight Talk Wireless tied for third in the prepaid segment.