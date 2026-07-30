Flu shot season begins: Walgreens expands walk-in and scheduling options

Walgreens is now offering flu shots nationwide for people ages 3 and older.

Customers can choose between walk-in vaccinations or scheduling appointments through multiple convenient options.

New digital tools and family scheduling features are designed to make getting vaccinated faster and easier.

As summer winds down, flu season is already beginning to come into focus.

Walgreens has announced that flu shots are now available at its pharmacies across the country, giving families an opportunity to get vaccinated before respiratory illness activity typically increases later in the year. The company says anyone age 3 and older can receive a flu shot at its locations, either by walking in or making an appointment ahead of time.

“Last year was one of the worst flu seasons in more than 25 years, yet every year I see people wait until the virus is already spreading before getting vaccinated,” Rick Gates, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Walgreens, said in a news release.

“Getting vaccinated early is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself and your family. At Walgreens, we’re making it easy with walk-in availability, convenient scheduling, and for most patients with insurance, no out-of-pocket cost for a flu vaccine.”

More ways to get vaccinated

Walgreens says it has expanded its vaccination experience to make the process more convenient for busy consumers. In addition to accepting walk-ins, customers can schedule appointments online, through the Walgreens app, by texting "Flu" to 66879, or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS.

Families can also schedule appointments for up to four people at the same time, making it easier to coordinate vaccinations in a single visit. Customers who need more than one recommended vaccine can book multiple vaccinations during the same appointment.

The pharmacy chain has also introduced a digital check-in feature. After arriving at the pharmacy, customers can scan a QR code to check in for their appointment and continue shopping while they wait to be called.

Walgreens also encourages patients to complete their vaccination paperwork online before arriving to help reduce wait times. For the visit itself, the company recommends wearing loose-fitting clothing and bringing insurance information if available.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is flexibility. Whether someone prefers to plan ahead or simply stop by while running errands, Walgreens is offering multiple ways to receive a flu shot without needing to schedule a traditional doctor's appointment.

The expanded family scheduling options, digital check-in, and ability to receive multiple recommended vaccines during one visit may also help simplify healthcare planning during the busy back-to-school and fall seasons.

Walgreens pharmacists remain available to answer questions about vaccine recommendations and help patients determine which immunizations may be appropriate based on their age and health history.