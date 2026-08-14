The increase in car insurance can cost families the equivalent of months of groceries

Auto insurance has become a major household expense, with recent increases potentially equaling four or five months of groceries for some low-income families.

Insurify projects premiums will rise in 32 states in 2026, with increases ranging from roughly 4% to 15%.

More expensive repairs, tariffs, and persistently severe accidents are keeping pressure on rates, making location and comparison shopping increasingly important.

Car insurance premiums are climbing again in much of the country, adding another affordability challenge for households already grappling with elevated food, housing, and transportation costs.

Insurify founder and co-CEO Snejina Zacharia said the cumulative increase in insurance costs has been steep enough to turn coverage into one of the largest expenses facing some families.

“For a family with a low budget, it could be four to five months of groceries,” Zacharia said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Insurify expects drivers in 32 states to encounter higher premiums during 2026. Depending on the state, Zacharia said the increases could range from about 4% or 5% to as much as 15%.

The company’s latest analysis found that the national average cost of full-coverage insurance reached $2,237 a year in June. It projects that figure will rise to $2,242 by the end of 2026, representing a 1% increase for the year.

That modest national change, however, masks much larger differences from one state to another. Connecticut is projected to finish the year with premiums up nearly 15%, while Kentucky and West Virginia could experience increases of about 8%, according to Insurify’s report.

Why premiums remain under pressure

Zacharia pointed to the severity of accidents and the resulting insurance claims as a central reason rates remain high.

Accident severity surged after the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. Although insurers and analysts initially expected that development to be temporary, claims have remained expensive.

Insurers respond to those costs by seeking permission to raise premiums in individual states. The size of an increase can depend on an insurer’s loss ratio — the amount it spends on claims compared with the premiums it collects.

Repair costs are adding to the problem. Modern vehicles contain increasingly expensive technology, including cameras, sensors, and driver-assistance systems that can make even seemingly minor damage costly to repair. Tariffs can put additional pressure on the price of imported vehicles and replacement parts.

Insurify reported that vehicle maintenance and repair costs have risen 45% over the past five years, more than three times the broader inflation rate during that period. Bodily injury and collision claims have also become substantially more expensive since 2020.

Where consumers live matters

A driver’s ZIP code can have a major effect on premiums because insurers consider local accident rates, crime, weather risks, repair expenses, and other factors when setting prices.

Zacharia said consumers sometimes rush to arrange auto or homeowners insurance without fully investigating how location will affect their premiums. That can be especially costly for homebuyers, who may discover that insurance expenses in a new area are 20%, 30%, or even 40% higher than expected.

The same risk applies when buying or insuring a vehicle. Two consumers with similar driving records may receive very different quotes simply because they live in different communities.

The growing burden is also influencing voters. In the Yahoo Finance interview, the host cited an Insurify finding that about one-third of drivers said auto insurance costs would play a role in how they vote.

Although elected officials don’t directly set most premiums, state regulators review insurers’ rate filings, while state laws can influence required coverage, litigation costs, and the factors companies are permitted to use when pricing policies.