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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 25

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues from Toyota, Hyundai, and Tesla affecting various models.

Toyota, Blue Bird, Ford, and more are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V320000

Issue: Debris in Engine May Cause Stall

MakeModelModel Years
TOYOTATUNDRA2024

Blue Bird Body Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V319000

Issue: Wheelchair Restraint Retractor May Not Lock

MakeModelModel Years
BLUE BIRDVISION SCHOOL BUS2027

Turtle Top — NHTSA Recall ID 26V318000

Issue: Wheelchair Restraint Retractor May Not Lock

MakeModelModel Years
FORDODYSSEY2026
FORDTERRA TRANSIT2026

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V316000

Issue: Forward Collision Avoidance System May Activate Brakes Unexpectedly

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAITUCSON2025–2026
HYUNDAISANTA CRUZ2025–2026
HYUNDAITUCSON PLUG-IN HYBRID2025–2026
HYUNDAITUCSON HYBRID2025–2026

Tesla, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V315000

Issue: Missing Certification Label

MakeModelModel Years
TESLAMODEL Y2025–2026

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V314000

Issue: Loose Rear Suspension Fasteners

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAIIONIQ 92026
HYUNDAIIONIQ 52025

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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