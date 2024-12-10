Tainted cucumbers trigger another produce recall

There is an increasing number of examples of how interconnected the nation’s food supply is. When one product is tainted it can contaminate a host of other, related food products.

For example F&S Fresh Foods is recalling 22 oz. Mediterranean Inspired Party Trays. The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified that Grecian Delight Tzatziki sauce supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with Salmonella because it contains cucumbers recalled by Sunfed Produce.

These products were sold at Ralph’s stores in California and Smith’s stores in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

The containers are plastic clamshells with the affected dip in a separate lidded cup as pictured below. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 325 - 339. Sell by dates range from 11/27/24 to 12/11/24.

No illnesses have been reported to F&S Fresh Foods to date. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What to do

Consumers who purchased this product with the above sell by dates and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. Clean and sanitize surfaces they may have touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (888) 449-9386, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm PT, Monday through Friday.