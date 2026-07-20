Study finds rare eye condition may be slightly more common with GLP-1 medications

A new study found a small increase in the risk of a rare type of sudden vision loss among adults taking GLP-1 medications for type 2 diabetes.

Researchers estimate the increase amounts to about three to four additional cases for every 10,000 patients treated over 18 months.

The study found an association — not proof that the medications directly caused the eye condition — and researchers say more studies are needed.

GLP-1 medications have become some of the most widely used drugs for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity. Medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide are known for helping lower blood sugar, promoting weight loss, and reducing the risk of certain heart and kidney complications. But as more people take these medications, researchers are continuing to investigate their long-term safety.

A new study from Rutgers University has identified a possible link between GLP-1 medications and a rare eye condition called ischemic optic neuropathy, which occurs when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced.

The condition can cause sudden vision loss, typically affecting one eye. While the findings suggest the risk is slightly higher among people taking GLP-1 medications, researchers emphasized that the condition remains uncommon.

“Although ischemic optic neuropathy was rare, it is clinically important because it can involve sudden vision loss,” researcher Chintan Dave said in a news release. “The increase in risk was small – approximately three to four additional cases per 10,000 patients treated with GLP-1s over 18 months, but clinicians and patients should be aware of this potential association.”

The study

For the study, researchers examined data from a large U.S. health care database that included adults between the ages of 18 and 65 with type 2 diabetes who were starting medication to manage their condition.

The team compared more than 480,000 people who began taking a GLP-1 medication with a matched group of patients who started other diabetes medications. Participants were followed for up to 18 months to see whether they developed ischemic optic neuropathy.

The researchers focused on newly diagnosed cases of the condition after patients started treatment.

Because this was an observational study based on medical records, it was designed to identify whether an association existed between GLP-1 medications and the eye condition rather than determine whether the drugs directly caused it. The authors noted that differences in patients' underlying health could also help explain the findings.

What the findings mean for patients

Overall, the researchers found that people taking GLP-1 medications had a higher risk of developing ischemic optic neuropathy than those taking other diabetes medications.

Even so, the increase was small in absolute terms — about three to four additional cases for every 10,000 patients treated over an 18-month period.

The researchers noted that most people in the study who developed the condition were men or adults between the ages of 50 and 65.

“Because ischemic optic neuropathy can present with sudden vision loss, which may be permanent, early recognition of symptoms and prompt ophthalmologic evaluation may be especially important for patients at higher baseline risk,” Dave said.

For consumers, the findings are not a reason to stop taking a prescribed GLP-1 medication, according to the study. Instead, they highlight the importance of being aware of symptoms such as sudden blurring, dimming or partial vision loss in one eye and seeking prompt evaluation if they occur.

Because the study found an association rather than a cause-and-effect relationship, the researchers say additional studies are needed to better understand whether the medications themselves contribute to the increased risk.