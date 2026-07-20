Could your pet be the reason you finally quit smoking?

A new pilot study explored whether veterinarians can encourage pet owners to quit smoking during routine visits.

Researchers surveyed smokers before and after conversations with veterinary professionals about secondhand smoke and pet health.

The findings suggest these discussions may boost motivation to quit, although larger studies are needed.

Most people know smoking is harmful to their own health, but many may not realize that secondhand smoke can also affect the animals they share their homes with. Dogs, cats and other pets can be exposed to tobacco smoke through the air and from smoke particles that settle on their fur, bedding and other household surfaces.

Researchers wondered whether learning more about these risks from a trusted veterinarian could give smokers an extra push toward quitting.

To find out, researchers at Tufts University conducted a small pilot study examining whether a brief conversation with a veterinarian could influence smokers' attitudes about quitting. The idea builds on the close relationship many people have with their pets, suggesting concern for an animal's health could become another source of motivation alongside the well-known benefits for the smoker and their family.

There have been a number of studies trying to parse out what's bad for [pets],” researcher Elizabeth Rozanski, D.V.M., DACVIM (SAIM), DACVECC, said in a news release. “It's clearly better not to be exposed to smoke, but we don't have any evidence to say that if you smoke around your dog, they're more likely to get this disease or that disease.”

How the researchers studied the idea

The researchers recruited pet owners who smoked and were visiting a veterinary clinic.

Before speaking with a veterinarian, participants completed a survey measuring their smoking habits, knowledge about the effects of secondhand smoke on pets, and their readiness to quit smoking.

Veterinarians then had a brief conversation with participants about how tobacco smoke can affect companion animals. Afterward, participants completed another survey to see whether the discussion had changed their knowledge, concern, or motivation to quit.

Because this was a pilot study, the goal was not to prove that veterinary counseling causes people to stop smoking, but rather to see whether this type of conversation is practical and shows enough promise to justify larger studies in the future.

What the results mean for consumers

The researchers found that participants generally responded positively to receiving smoking cessation information from their veterinarian.

After the discussion, many reported greater awareness of the risks secondhand smoke poses to pets and showed increased interest in quitting smoking. The study also suggested that these conversations were acceptable to both pet owners and veterinary professionals, indicating they could fit naturally into routine veterinary care.

For consumers, the findings highlight an unexpected source of encouragement for quitting smoking. While the study was small and cannot show that veterinarian conversations directly lead to long-term smoking cessation, it suggests that concern for a beloved pet may provide an additional reason to consider quitting.

Researchers say larger studies are needed to determine whether this approach ultimately helps more smokers quit successfully, but the early results indicate veterinary clinics could become another valuable setting for tobacco cessation education.

“Your dog wants you to be around as long as possible,” Dr. Rozanski said. “We know that smoking will limit your lifespan—I’m sure nobody wants to do that to their dog.”