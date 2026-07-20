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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of July 20

Ford, Hyundai, and Winnebago are part of this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

E-One Incorporated — NHTSA Recall ID 26V454000

Issue: Drive Mode May Disengage Causing a Loss of Drive Power

MakeModelModel Years
E-ONETYPHOON N2025–2026
E-ONECYCLONE N2025–2026
E-ONECOMMERCIAL2026

Orange EV — NHTSA Recall ID 26V453000

Issue: Frame Rails May Crack

MakeModelModel Years
ORANGE EVHUSK-E2024–2026
ORANGE EVT-SERIES ELECTRIC TRUCK2020–2023
ORANGE EVE-TRIEVER2023–2024

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V451000

Issue: Second-Row Seat May Move Unexpectedly

MakeModelModel Years
FORDEXPLORER2020–2026
LINCOLNAVIATOR2020–2027

Hyundai Motor America — NHTSA Recall ID 26V452000

Issue: Seat Belt Buckle May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
HYUNDAIKONA2026
HYUNDAIKONA ELECTRIC2025

Winnebago Industries, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V450000

Issue: Printed Circuit Board May Overheat

MakeModelModel Years
WINNEBAGOVIEW2027
WINNEBAGONAVION2027

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V448000

Issue: Roof Rail Covers May Detach

MakeModelModel Years
FORDEXPLORER2016–2019

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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