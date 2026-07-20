Student loan defaults hit a record high as borrowers struggle to resume payments

A record 9.5 million federal student loan borrowers were in default as of March 2026, nearly double the number reported nine months earlier.

Another three million borrowers were delinquent and could enter default by the end of the year.

Default can damage credit and lead to wage garnishment, collection costs, and the seizure of federal tax refunds.

The number of Americans in default on their federal student loans has reached a record high, focusing attention on the financial strain borrowers have faced since pandemic-era payment protections ended.

About 9.5 million borrowers — more than one in five people with federal student loans — were in default as of March 31, 2026, according to Federal Student Aid data. Together, they owed approximately $233 billion.

The number has risen rapidly. About 5.3 million borrowers were in default in June 2025, meaning more than four million people joined the rolls in less than a year.

The situation could get worse. Nearly three million additional borrowers were between 30 and 270 days behind on their payments at the end of March. If they fail to catch up, the total number in default could surpass 12 million by the end of 2026.

Why defaults are rising

Federal student loan payments were suspended for more than three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments resumed in October 2023, but borrowers were temporarily protected from some of the consequences of missed payments during a 12-month “on-ramp” period that ended in September 2024.

Once those protections expired, missed payments began appearing on credit reports and borrowers who remained behind long enough started entering default.

For most federal loans, default occurs after a borrower fails to make a scheduled payment for at least 270 days, or about nine months.

The repayment system has also undergone repeated changes. Millions of borrowers were placed in forbearance because of litigation involving the SAVE income-driven repayment plan. Those borrowers are now being directed into other plans, potentially resulting in higher monthly payments.

The latest data suggest repayment problems are widespread. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that 10.3% of outstanding student loan balances were at least 90 days delinquent during the first quarter, up from 9.6% in the previous quarter. Total student loan debt stood at about $1.66 trillion. New York Fed data show the delinquency rate has risen sharply since missed federal payments began appearing on credit reports again.

Default can have lasting consequences

Default can significantly lower a borrower’s credit score, making it harder or more expensive to obtain a mortgage, car loan, credit card, or rental housing.

The federal government may also withhold tax refunds and certain federal payments. In some cases, it can garnish up to 15% of a borrower’s disposable wages without first obtaining a court order. The borrower may also lose access to deferment, forbearance and federal repayment, or forgiveness programs.

Borrowers who are behind but have not yet defaulted should contact their loan servicer immediately. They may be able to enroll in an income-driven plan or obtain temporary relief.

Those already in default generally have two main options: loan rehabilitation or consolidation. Rehabilitation requires a series of agreed-upon payments and can remove the default notation from a credit report. Consolidation may restore a loan to good standing more quickly, but the record of the previous default remains.

Borrowers can review their loan status by signing in at StudentAid.gov and can find information about resolving a default through the Education Department’s Default Resolution Group.