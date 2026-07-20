Attention teachers: These discounts can save you hundreds this back-to-school season

Teachers can save hundreds with educator discounts on classroom supplies, technology, office essentials, and wireless plans.

Top offers include 20% off at Target, Office Depot, Staples, and Michaels, plus exclusive pricing from Apple, HP, Samsung, Microsoft, and Lenovo.

Boost your savings by stacking teacher discounts with sales, rewards, and cashback offers, and verify your status through ID.me or SheerID before shopping.

Many teachers spend significant out-of-pocket money to buy things like notebooks, art supplies, books, tissues, and classroom decorations. The sad reality is that preparing for a new school year can take a serious bite out of teachers' paychecks.

The good news? Your teacher ID can unlock discounts at many national retailers.

Some are available year-round, while others appear only during back-to-school season. Many require a quick verification through services like ID.me or SheerID, but the savings are well worth the few minutes it takes.

Here are the stores where teachers can save money this school year.

Classroom supplies

Target

Target's annual Teacher Prep Event is one of the biggest back-to-school promotions of the year, offering verified educators a one-time 20% discount that can be combined with many Target Circle offers.

This year, from July 5 through Sept. 12, 2026, verified teachers can get 20% off one storewide purchase through Target Circle.

Best for: School supplies, storage bins, classroom décor, and cleaning supplies.

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Teachers can receive a year-round 20% savings on qualifying sale or regular priced purchases, making this one of the best places to stock up on printer paper, folders, pens, and office essentials.

To make it happen, verify your teacher status with ID.me and then you’ll get an email sent to you with the 20% off coupon attached.

Best for: Bulk supplies, classroom furniture, and cleaning supplies.

Staples

Staples offers a 20% discount for teachers that is good for in-store purchases only. The discount is valid until September 19, 2026.

To get the discount, you just need to download the Staples app and create an account if you don’t already have one. Then you’ll show your teacher ID, along with the "teacher coupon" in the app, when checking out in-store.

Best for: General school supply shopping.

Michaels

Verified teachers receive 20% off your entire order, including many sale items.

The discount can be used in-store only and can only be used once per day. But the good news is that you can redeem the 20% savings every day and there is no maximum number of redemptions.

Best for: Classroom decorations, STEM projects, and craft supplies.

Lakeshore Learning

Teachers can join their Rewards program and get a $10 off coupon for your next purchase. Members also get exclusive coupons, special pricing, and special member-only pricing.

Also, teachers can text the word TEACHER to 39714 and they’ll send you a digital coupon for immediate in-store use.

Best for: Classroom supplies, furniture, arts and crafts, bins, organizers, and bulletin board supplies.

Technology

Apple Education Store

Teachers, school staff, and homeschool teachers qualify for year-round education pricing on Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, displays, AppleCare+, and select accessories. Teachers get the same discount that students get.

Eligible educators must verify their status through UNiDAYS before purchasing, and annual purchase limits apply to some products.

Lenovo Education discount

Lenovo offers verified educators an extra 5% off eligible products, including laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories.

Teachers verify through ID.me, and the discount is automatically applied at checkout. Promotions can sometimes stack with other sales, making it worth comparing prices.

HP Education program

HP's Education Program is open to teachers, faculty, students, and parents.

After signing up, eligible shoppers can save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and accessories, though savings vary by product and promotion.

Samsung Education Offers program

Teachers and other eligible educators can receive exclusive discounts on Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, monitors, TVs, home appliances, and other Samsung products.

Discounts vary by item, and additional promotional offers are often available during back-to-school and holiday sales.

Microsoft Education Store

Eligible K-12 and higher education teachers can save on Surface laptops, tablets, accessories, and select software through Microsoft's Education Store.

Many educators also qualify for Microsoft 365 Education, which includes web versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams at no cost through participating schools.

Cell phones & wireless

AT&T

Eligible educators can receive significant savings — up to 20% off — on qualifying unlimited plans at AT&T Wireless.

Just visit this link and AT&T will walk you through the verification process.

Verizon

Teachers get a 10% per line discount with Verizon after your employment is verified.

My wife gets this discount and I’ve noticed that it will disappear after a year. Make sure you check your bill regularly to verify that the 10% discount appears, especially after 12 months has gone by.

T-Mobile

Teachers qualify for a 15% discount with T-Mobile on several of their plans.

You typically just need your work email address, or a recent pay stub, to complete the verification process with T-Mobile.

Three ways to save even more