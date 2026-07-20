Source of Cyclospora outbreak identified

Taylor Fresh Foods has recalled iceberg lettuce that may be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause prolonged gastrointestinal illness.

The recalled products were distributed in 27 states under several brands, including CV, JB, Mark, MKTSD, PK, SUB, SY, and TF.

The recall follows an outbreak linked to lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants that has sickened 1,644 people and hospitalized 94.

Health officials now think they know the source of the parasite that unleashed a wave of foodborne illnesses across much of the U.S.

Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling iceberg lettuce distributed across more than half the country because it may be contaminated with Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite that can cause severe and sometimes recurring diarrhea.

However, in a statement over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said there was a false positive when they tested some Taylor Farms lettuce. The investigation is ongoing.

The recall involves iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico and processed by Taylor Farms de Mexico in Guanajuato, Mexico. The company said it is removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from the affected region from the U.S. market.

The current outbreak

The action follows a multistate Cyclospora outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants. As of July 17, health officials had identified 1,644 illnesses in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, according to the FDA.

At least 94 people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

FDA investigators traced the outbreak to Taylor Farms de Mexico, which supplied shredded iceberg lettuce to Taco Bell locations where people reported eating before becoming sick. Ninety percent of the patients interviewed about specific ingredients said they ate iceberg lettuce.

The illnesses began between May 13 and July 13. The FDA said its investigation remains underway and additional restaurants, retailers, products, or distribution channels could be identified.

Which products are affected?

The recall includes numerous food-service packages of shredded and chopped lettuce, salad mixes, and iceberg-romaine blends sold under the CV, JB, Mark, PK, SUB, SY, and TF brands.

It also includes MKTSD retail packages of:

Iceberg Salad in 12-ounce and 24-ounce packages, with “Best if Used By” dates from July 18 through Aug. 3, 2026.

Shredded Lettuce in 8-ounce and 16-ounce packages, with dates from July 18 through Aug. 3, 2026.

Other recalled food-service products have “Best if Used By” dates ranging from July 16 through Aug. 3. Consumers and businesses should consult the FDA notice for the complete product and date list.

The shredded iceberg lettuce was distributed from June 29 through July 16 in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Taylor Farms said it has stopped receiving lettuce from the implicated lot, suspended distribution, notified customers, and began removing affected products.

What consumers should do

Consumers should not eat any recalled lettuce. It should be thrown away immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Containers and surfaces touched by the lettuce should be cleaned and sanitized to prevent cross-contamination.

Cyclospora infection commonly causes frequent watery diarrhea. Other symptoms may include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, gas, nausea, and fatigue. Some patients may also experience vomiting, body aches, headaches, or fever.

Symptoms can last from several days to a month or longer and may disappear before returning. People with weakened immune systems can experience a more serious or prolonged illness.

Anyone who develops symptoms, particularly after eating shredded iceberg lettuce during the previous two weeks, should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with recall questions may call Taylor Fresh Foods at 855-455-0098, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time.