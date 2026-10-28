Why Walmart sometimes checks your receipt at the door — and how it differs from Costco

Walmart doesn't check every shopper's receipt: Unlike Costco, Walmart employees generally conduct selective receipt checks rather than checking everyone leaving the store.

Preventing theft is a major reason for the checks: Employees may look for unpaid merchandise, particularly large or un-bagged items.

Receipt checks can also save shoppers money: A Walmart employee recently caught a $2 overcharge when my wife was charged for two pumpkins instead of one.

Most shoppers have experienced it. You're leaving Walmart with a cart full of groceries when an employee near the exit asks to see your receipt.

Your first thought might be that they're checking to make sure you paid for everything and not stealing. And that's certainly a big part of it. But those checks can also catch mistakes that cost shoppers money, rather than the store.

My wife recently experienced this firsthand at a Walmart in Northern California. She had purchased just one pumpkin, but was accidentally charged for two at self-checkout.

As she was leaving, a Walmart employee checked her receipt and spotted the duplicate $2 charge. It wasn't a huge amount of money, but it was an error that easily could have gone unnoticed.

And it raises an interesting question: Why does Walmart check some shoppers' receipts but not others, and how does its approach compare with Costco?

Why Walmart checks receipts at the door

Shoplifting prevention is a major reason Walmart stations employees near store exits. Having someone at the door can discourage theft, and receipt checks can help employees identify merchandise that wasn't paid for.

This is particularly useful when shoppers have large, un-bagged items or merchandise on the bottom of their carts.

Self-checkout also creates opportunities for mistakes, as my wife discovered. A shopper might accidentally scan an item twice, forget to scan something, or believe an item was scanned when it wasn’t.

While slightly annoying, those receipt checks can catch errors that work against you and cost you money.

Why doesn't Walmart check everyone's receipt?

Unlike Costco, Walmart doesn't routinely check every shopper's receipt. You might walk out of Walmart several times without anyone asking to see your receipt, then get stopped on your next visit.

I was told by a Walmart employee that they tend to pay closer attention to shoppers with un-bagged items, or merchandise that's difficult to verify at a quick glance. That was exactly the situation with my wife. Not only were her items un-bagged, but she was carrying everything out with her hands rather than using a shopping cart.

But keep in mind that store practices can also vary from Walmart to Walmart. And just because an employee asks to see your receipt doesn't necessarily mean you're suspected of stealing. It could very well be a routine or random receipt check that they have to perform.

Pro tip: Know what to do if you're overcharged. If a receipt checker spots a duplicate charge or pricing mistake, ask where you can get it corrected before leaving. Depending on the store, you may need to visit customer service rather than having the employee at the door, or a cashier, issue you your refund.

How is Costco different?

If you shop at Costco, you're probably used to having your receipt checked every time you leave.

That's because Costco takes a different approach. Receipt checks are part of the warehouse club's membership terms, and employees check every shopper's receipt as they leave.

Costco says these checks serve two purposes: making sure customers were charged correctly and ensuring merchandise leaving the warehouse matches what's on the receipt.

That means employees aren't just looking for unpaid items and shoplifters. They're also checking for errors that could cost shoppers money.

Walmart, on the other hand, doesn't have the same membership-based system. Its receipt checks are generally more selective and random when it comes to who gets checked and who doesn't.

Do you have to show your receipt at Walmart?

This is where things get interesting. Because Walmart is a traditional retailer rather than a membership warehouse club, shoppers aren't required to show a receipt simply because an employee asks.

But that doesn't mean Walmart employees can never stop someone. If store personnel have a legally sufficient reason to suspect shoplifting, state laws may allow them to temporarily detain a shopper for a reasonable investigation.

The rules vary by state, and refusing to show a receipt doesn't automatically establish that someone stole something.

At Costco, shoppers agree to receipt inspections as part of their membership terms, making the situation different.

Pro tip: Don't feel obligated to explain your purchases. If you don't want to stop for a receipt check, be polite and simply say, "No thanks." There's no need to get into an argument or make a scene.

3 ways to avoid checkout mistakes

Watch for duplicate scans. Whether you're using self-checkout or a traditional register, pay attention when the same item gets scanned more than once. It's especially easy to miss when you're buying several similar products. Check the bottom of your cart. Large items, cases of water, and bulky merchandise can be overlooked during checkout. Make sure everything was scanned correctly before leaving. Give your receipt a quick once-over. Before heading to your car, look for duplicate charges, incorrect quantities, and missing discounts. If something doesn't look right, visit customer service while you're still at the store.

The bottom line

Walmart's receipt checks are largely about preventing merchandise from leaving the store without being paid for.

But they can also protect shoppers from paying too much. In my wife's case, a quick receipt check caught a $2 mistake. That's not going to make anyone rich obviously, but similar errors can add up over time.

So, the next time a Walmart employee asks to see your receipt, remember that the check might actually work in your favor.