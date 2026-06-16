Want bigger raises over your career? These jobs see the fastest salary growth

Big raises often come later: Careers like pilots, financial advisors, architects, and market research analysts see some of the strongest salary growth over time.

Experience boosts earnings: Workers who build specialized skills and expertise often see larger raises as their careers progress.

Look beyond starting pay: Research what professionals earn 10 years into a career, not just what they make on day one.

When people evaluate a career, they often focus solely on the starting salary. But it turns out that can be a costly mistake.

A new study from Wave Connect suggests that long-term earning potential may matter far more than what a job pays during the first few years. Researchers analyzed nearly 300 occupations to determine which careers reward workers most as they gain experience, comparing salaries early in a career to earnings later in life.

The results show that some professions offer dramatically larger pay increases than others, making them especially attractive for workers focused on building long-term wealth.

The jobs where salaries grow the fastest

According to the study, these careers deliver the biggest salary increases over time:

Pilots Financial advisors Architects Market research analysts Telecom equipment installers Financial risk analysts Financial sales agents Chemists Producers and directors Public relations specialists

Pilots topped the list, with salaries growing roughly 4% annually throughout a career. Top airline pilots can eventually earn more than $460,000 per year.

Not surprisingly, financial advisors ranked second since they benefit from the ability to build larger client bases and manage more assets over time. Architects, market research analysts, and financial risk analysts also posted strong long-term earnings growth.

Interestingly, the one career that stands out is telecom equipment installers. It’s a career that doesn’t typically require a four-year college degree, showing that workers don't always need a bachelor's degree to achieve substantial income growth over time.

Why experience still pays

The careers on the list all have one thing in common: workers become more valuable as they gain experience.

Whether it's advising clients, analyzing markets, designing buildings, or managing public relations campaigns, years of experience help workers develop expertise that employers are willing to pay for.

Many of these jobs also rely heavily on judgment, communication, and relationship-building skills, qualities that remain difficult to automate even as artificial intelligence becomes more common in the workplace.

Smart tips to maximize your earning potential

Look beyond the starting salary

A job that starts at $55,000 but offers strong raises, promotions, and advancement opportunities can ultimately be worth much more than a position that starts at $75,000 but has limited growth potential.

Before choosing a career, research not only what beginners earn, but also what experienced professionals make. The difference can be substantial.

Research earnings 10 years down the road

Many workers focus on entry-level salaries while overlooking long-term earning potential. Spend time researching what professionals earn after a decade or more in the field.

Government data, industry reports, and salary websites can provide a clearer picture of where a career may take you financially. A profession with steady salary growth often produces far greater lifetime earnings than one with a higher starting wage.

Invest in specialized skills

Workers who develop expertise that few others possess often command higher salaries. This makes things like certifications, advanced training, technical knowledge, and leadership experience very important, as they all make you more valuable to employers.

The more specialized your skills become, the harder you are to replace, which can lead to larger raises and better job opportunities.

Prioritize careers with both growth and demand

Strong salary growth means little if jobs are disappearing. When evaluating career options, look at projected hiring trends alongside pay data.

Fields that are expected to add workers over the next decade may provide more opportunities for advancement, promotions, and negotiating power when it comes to compensation.

Keep learning throughout your career

The highest-paid professionals rarely stop developing their skills. Technology, regulations, and industry best practices are constantly evolving.

Taking courses, earning certifications, attending conferences, and staying current on industry trends can help position you for promotions and new opportunities. In many cases, the willingness to keep learning becomes a competitive advantage that pays dividends for decades.