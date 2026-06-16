Affordable World Cup Travel? These 10 host cities offer the best value

Skyscanner ranked the 10 most affordable host cities for the 2026 soccer tournament based on flight and hotel costs.

Mexican cities claimed three of the top five spots, with Guadalajara ranking as the least expensive overall.

The analysis compared average airfare and hotel prices to estimate the cost of a three-night trip for one traveler.

The World Cup, the world's biggest soccer tournament, is set to take place across North America in 2026, and for many fans, travel costs could be just as important as match tickets.

To help travelers plan ahead, Skyscanner analyzed airfare and hotel pricing across all 16 host cities and identified the destinations where visitors may be able to stretch their budgets the furthest.

How the rankings were calculated

To create the rankings, Skyscanner examined average daily one-way flight prices and average nightly hotel rates for each host city between May and August 2026. Flight data was based on fares from major U.S. hub airports, while hotel pricing reflected average accommodation costs in each destination.

The company then estimated the cost of a three-night trip for one traveler by combining the price of a hotel stay with the cost of a round-trip flight, calculated using two one-way fares. Tournament-period costs were based on average prices during June and July, while May and August served as baseline comparison months.

The top 10

Here’s a look at the 10 most affordable World Cup host cities:

Guadalajara, Mexico — $856 per person Monterrey, Mexico – $926 per person San Francisco Bay Area, California – $1,045 per person Houston, Texas – $1,056 per person Mexico City, Mexico – $1,189 per person Los Angeles, California – $1,272 per person Dallas, Texas – $1,290 per person Kansas City, Missouri – $1,396 per person Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – $1,460 per person Atlanta, Georgia – $1,554 per person

What this means for travelers

For consumers considering a trip to the tournament, the findings suggest that destination choice could have a significant impact on overall travel expenses. While airfare and hotel rates can fluctuate, the analysis provides a snapshot of where travelers may find relatively lower costs during the event.

The report also highlights nearby alternative cities and suburbs that may offer less expensive accommodations while still providing access to matches. For travelers hoping to balance the excitement of attending games with a manageable travel budget, comparing lodging options beyond the immediate host city could be worth considering.

As always, actual prices will vary depending on travel dates, availability, and booking timing, so early planning may provide the greatest flexibility.