Safety Recall Roundup for Sept. 4

StopBox USA recall: AR-15 chamber locks pose injury risk

SUBTITLE: AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro devices may allow unauthorized firearm access; users should stop using them and seek a refund or replacement.

Manufacturing defect can allow lock removal and unintended firearm use

About 300 units shipped June–July 2025 impacted

Consumers should stop using and contact StopBox USA for a refund or replacement

StopBox USA is recalling its AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro firearm locks due to a manufacturing defect that may allow the lock to be forcibly removed. This flaw could enable unauthorized or unintended use of the firearm, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The affected chamber locks were shipped between June 2 and July 15, 2025, and are made of anodized aluminum with red or black finishes.

No injuries have been reported. The devices were sold in stores and online for about $150.

The hazard

A defect in the chamber lock allows it to be forcibly removed, which can permit unauthorized or unintended access to the firearm. This poses a significant safety risk of injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled AR-15 Chamber Lock Pro devices. Contact StopBox USA to arrange for a refund or replacement.

Company contact

StopBox USA can be reached toll-free at 877-919-4637 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at support@stopboxusa.com, or online at stopboxusa.com/pages/stopbox-ar-15-chamber-lock-recall for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/StopBox-USA-Recalls-AR-15-Chamber-Lock-Pros-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-and-Death

URMYWO baby lounger recall: suffocation and fall hazard affects tens of thousands

SUBTITLE: Parents should stop using URMYWO “grey feather” loungers sold on Amazon and request a refund due to safety violations.

Violates infant sleep product standards, posing suffocation and fall risks

About 23,000 loungers sold January 2024–April 2025 recalled

Consumers should stop use and contact Pomona for a refund

URMYWO baby loungers in the “grey feather” style have been recalled after failing to meet mandatory infant sleep product safety standards. The loungers have side walls that are too short and a sleeping pad that is too thick, creating a suffocation risk. Infants may also fall or become entrapped due to an opening at the foot of the lounger. About 23,000 units were sold on Amazon between January 2024 and April 2025.

No injuries have been reported. The loungers were priced between $30 and $50.

The hazard

The product violates federal standards for infant sleep products. Short side walls, an overly thick pad and an opening at the foot of the lounger pose risks of suffocation, entrapment and falls.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the URMYWO baby loungers and contact Pomona for a refund.

Company contact

Contact Pomona by email at urmyworecall@outlook.com for refund instructions.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/URMYWO-Baby-Loungers-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Suffocation-and-Fall-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Infant-Sleep-Products-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Pomona

Makita recall: grease guns and hoses can cause lacerations

SUBTITLE: Makita U.S.A. urges users to stop using specific grease guns and hoses and arrange for a free replacement due to injury risk.

Grease gun hoses can develop holes, ejecting grease and causing lacerations

About 62,927 units sold June 2020–January 2025 affected, multiple models involved

Stop use immediately and contact Makita for a replacement

Makita U.S.A. Inc. has recalled certain cordless grease guns and grease gun hoses due to a laceration hazard. The flexible hose may develop a hole and allow grease to eject during use, risking cuts to the user. Five laceration injuries have been reported globally, but none in the United States. The recall affects about 62,927 units sold between June 2020 and January 2025.

The affected grease guns have model numbers XPG01S1, XPG01SR1 and XPG01Z. Hoses with model numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W59-7 and 191W58-9 are also included.

The hazard

A defect in the flexible hose allows grease to escape under pressure, posing a laceration risk.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grease guns and hoses. Contact Makita for a free replacement.

Company contact

Makita U.S.A., Inc. can be reached toll-free at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at greasegunrecall@makitausa.com. More details are available at makitatools.com/recall.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/Makita-USA-Inc-Recalls-Cordless-Grease-Guns-and-Grease-Gun-Hoses-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Tajarly heated insole warning: burn and fire risk

SUBTITLE: Consumers should immediately dispose of Tajarly heated insoles due to battery overheating and fire hazard.

Internal lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite

Sold on Amazon July 2022–July 2024, black insoles with remote control

CPSC urges immediate disposal via hazardous waste procedures

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns consumers to immediately stop using Tajarly heated insoles due to a serious risk of burns and fire. The black insoles, which include a lithium-ion battery and remote control, may overheat and ignite even when switched off.

The defective insoles were sold on Amazon from July 2022 through July 2024.

The hazard

An internal battery defect can cause the insoles to overheat and catch fire, creating a burn and fire hazard.

What to do

Stop using the Tajarly heated insoles right away. Dispose of them according to local hazardous waste disposal procedures.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/

Aeiusny power station warning: fire and explosion hazard

SUBTITLE: CPSC urges owners of Aeiusny 400W and 500W power stations to dispose of them due to explosion and fire risk.

Lithium-ion battery can explode or ignite, causing serious injury or death

Aeiusny 400W and 500W models sold on Amazon July 2016–September 2022 affected

Dispose of units immediately via hazardous waste procedures

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Aeiusny 400W and 500W portable power stations due to a risk of explosion and fire. The internal lithium-ion battery in these devices can ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

These power stations were sold on Amazon from July 2016 to September 2022.

The hazard

A battery defect can cause the Aeiusny power stations to explode or catch fire, creating a severe risk to consumers.

What to do

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the affected power stations and dispose of them following local hazardous waste procedures.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Warnings/2025/

