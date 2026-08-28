Remote workers are willing to sacrifice pay to keep working from home

Nearly 60% of remote workers say they would accept lower pay to keep working from home.

More than half have used digital workarounds to avoid direct interactions, raising concerns about communication skills.

With more than 42% of job-seekers filtering out roles with office requirements, competition for fully remote jobs is getting tougher.

For many workers, the ability to work from home has become more than just a perk — it’s something they’re willing to make real career sacrifices to keep.

A new survey of 1,000 U.S. remote workers found that nearly 60% would accept lower pay in exchange for maintaining their remote flexibility, while others have turned down career opportunities specifically to avoid working in person.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Enhancv co-founder Volen Vulkov about what the findings reveal about the changing relationship between workers and the workplace.

Taking a pay cut for remote work

So, what is prompting workers to take a pay cut to work from home? Vulkov breaks it down.

“Flexibility is the easiest way to explain this, and it's definitely a part of it,” he said. “But nobody gives up a fifth of their income just for a shorter commute, and 12.4% of our respondents told us they would. That comes from something much deeper than convenience.

“I think the office stopped being just about the place, and it became a whole performance. Walking into a room of strangers, holding a hallway conversation, reading the mood in a meeting, etc. All those are skills, and skills you haven't used in years get rusty. Half the people we surveyed said they don't feel socially or emotionally ready to go back. Paying to stay remote is the cheapest way to never find out how rusty you've gotten.”

Vulkov says that workers may actually end up paying for this twice: Once in salary, then again in the promotions and the roles you quietly stop reaching for.

“The second bill arrives later, and it's the bigger one,” he said.

Communication is lacking

Another major finding from the survey is that half of remote workers feel socially or emotionally unprepared for a mandatory return to the office. The biggest concern here: a lack of communication.

“The pattern I'd watch out for isn't people communicating less,” Vulkov said. “It's people actively trying to avoid the situations where communication is hardest and most valuable.

“We found that 57.3% used at least one workaround in the past year to dodge a direct interaction, and the most common one was simply choosing text when a call was obviously the right tool. That's 28.4% of workers.

“On its own, it looks like a preference. Repeated for years, it means the difficult conversation gets deferred, the ambiguous message gets misread, and the disagreement that should take four minutes on a call takes a fortnight in a thread.”

Competing for fully-remote roles

The survey also found that over 42% of active job-seekers apply a hard filter against any office presence. Ultimately, this can lead to a great deal of competition for a small number of open remote jobs.

“The math here is brutal, and most job seekers haven't run it,” Vulkov said. “Fully remote roles are roughly 12% of new US postings. Yet 42.4% of the active job seekers we surveyed filter out anything with meaningful office presence. So you have a large share of candidates crowding into a small corner of the market and competing mostly against each other.

“This way, employers who offer genuine remote work get a huge applicant pool and can be ruthless about it. This means salaries in that field face downward pressure rather than up. And the candidate filtering hardest gets the longest search, the most rejection, and the least leverage in the one negotiation they eventually reach.”

The solution? Vulkov says it may be unpopular, but he encourages job searches to separate the filter from the fear, and don’t give in to that fear.

“If you're screening out in-office roles because remote genuinely fits your lifestyle or you live in a remote area with no better opportunities, that's a real preference, and you should price it honestly during the interview,” he said. “If you're screening them out because the interview would be in a room, then you're letting a two-hour discomfort decide a five-year career question.”