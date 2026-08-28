Consumer product safety recall roundup for August 28, 2026

Recall roundup: New safety alerts from CPSC, FDA and FSIS

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Drawstring youth sets recalled for kids

Little Loves & Co. is recalling youth clothing sets sold online because waist drawstrings can snag on objects and trap children.

The hazard is entrapment: waist drawstrings can catch on objects and cause serious injury or death to children.

About 590 garments were sold at Littlelovesandco.com and Whatnot.com from May 2025 through July 2026 for $15 to $30.

Consumers should immediately take the clothing away from children and contact Little Loves & Co. for a refund or remove the drawstring if keeping the garment.

Little Loves & Co. LLC has recalled youth daywear sets and boy short sets with waist drawstrings. The recalled items were sold in sizes 12/18 months through youth 9/10, in various colors and collage-style designs, with either a crew neck shirt and joggers or a short-sleeve shirt and shorts.

The company said the drawstrings can become caught on objects, creating an entrapment hazard for children. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall announcement.

The hazard

Drawstrings on children’s clothing have long been tied to strangulation and entrapment risks because they can snag on playground equipment, furniture, vehicle doors or other objects. In this recall, the CPSC said the waist drawstrings can cause death or serious injury if a child becomes trapped.

What to do

Consumers should take the recalled clothing away from children immediately and contact Little Loves & Co. for a full refund after returning the product. The company said it will provide a prepaid shipping label. Consumers who prefer to keep the garment should cut and remove the drawstring.

Company contact

Little Loves & Co. at 206-659-8136 from Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, by email at Littlelovesandco.recall@gmail.com, or online at littlelovesandco.com/pages/recall or at littlelovesandco.com by clicking “RECALL” at the top of the page.

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Cuisinart grill brushes can shed bristles

Conair has expanded its recall of Cuisinart grill brushes after reports that metal bristles detached and were swallowed.

The hazard is ingestion: wire bristles can detach, stick to grills or food, and cause serious internal injuries.

About 1,905,805 additional brushes are covered, bringing the total recall to about 3,625,800 brushes sold since 2009.

Consumers should stop using the grill brushes immediately and contact Conair for a refund or a Cuisinart.com credit option.

Conair LLC of Stamford, Connecticut, is expanding a July 2026 recall of Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. The brushes were sold at Walmart, Burlington, TJ Maxx and Ross, and online including Amazon and Cuisinart.com, for $8 to $20.

The company said small metal bristles can detach from the brushes and end up in cooked food. That can lead to serious internal injuries and medical treatment if a consumer swallows a bristle.

The hazard

According to the recall notice, detached wire bristles can stick to the grill or food and then be ingested. Conair said it is aware of at least 54 reports and reviews involving detached bristles, including three reports of consumers who swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove them from the digestive tract or throat.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately. Conair said consumers can request a full refund or choose a credit for use at Cuisinart.com equal to a full refund plus 20% of the cash refund amount, and consumers will be asked to discard the recalled brushes.

Company contact

Conair toll-free at 888-520-1304 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/grillbrushes or www.cuisinart.com by clicking “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

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Mower LED kits pose fire risk

Excel Industries is recalling accessory LED light kits used on Hustler and BigDog ride-on mowers because the light bars can overheat or ignite.

The hazard is fire: the LED light bars can overheat or produce flames.

About 1,800 kits were sold through dealers and mower accessory websites from April 2020 through July 2026 for $180 to $330.

Consumers should stop using the accessory light kits immediately and contact their dealer for a refund and removal options.

Excel Industries LLC of Hesston, Kansas, has recalled an accessory LED Light Kit containing two LED light bars and mounting components used as headlights on Hustler or BigDog ride-on mowers. The kits mount at the front footrest area and use black or yellow steel brackets to hold clear plastic light bars.

The recall affects accessory products sold through dealerships nationwide and online. The company said the light bars can overheat or produce flames, creating a serious fire hazard.

The hazard

The CPSC said the recalled light bars can overheat or catch fire during use. That creates a risk of serious injury if flames spread to the mower, nearby fuel, grass or surrounding property. No incidents or injuries had been reported when the recall was announced.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the accessory LED Light Kits immediately and contact their point-of-sale dealers to arrange a refund after the light kit is returned. Excel said kits already installed on mowers can be removed either by the local dealer or at the consumer’s residence.

Company contact

Excel Industries toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at safetyadvisory@sbdinc.com, or online at www.hustlerturf.com/product-recall or www.bigdogmowerco.com/product-recall.

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Headphone amplifiers pose electrocution risk

AudioLineOut is recalling Studio Six headphone amplifiers because exposed metal can become electrified when certain aftermarket tubes are used.

The hazard is electrocution: bare metal can become energized when the amplifiers are used with aftermarket metal base tubes.

About 90 amplifiers were sold at independent stereo stores and online from December 2014 through December 2022 for about $3,900.

Consumers should stop using the amplifiers immediately and contact AudioLineOut for a free repair or use the originally supplied vacuum tubes.

AudioLineOut LLC of Portland, Oregon, has recalled Studio Six Headphone Amplifiers with model ST6. The black or silver amplifiers have four headphone connectors on the front, RCA inputs on the back and were sold in a high-end audio market for several years.

The issue involves use with aftermarket metal base tubes. The company said that configuration can electrify bare metal on the unit and expose users to a risk of serious injury or death.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the amplifiers can become dangerous when used with aftermarket metal base tubes because exposed metal may carry electricity. That creates a serious shock and electrocution risk for anyone touching the unit. No incidents or injuries were reported in the recall notice.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled amplifiers immediately and contact AudioLineOut for a free repair. The firm said consumers can request a prepaid shipping label to return the product for repair, or they can use the originally supplied vacuum tubes as an alternative.

Company contact

AudioLineOut at 971-279-4357 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at support@aloaudio.com, or online at https://aloaudio.com/ by clicking “Safety Notice” or directly at https://aloaudio.com/pages/studio-six-headphone-amplifier-safety-recall.

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YERYORK pressure washers lack GFCI protection

YERYORK is recalling electric pressure washers sold on Amazon because they lack required shock protection and have inadequate power cords.

The hazard is shock and electrocution: the pressure washers lack an integral GFCI and an adequate-length power cord.

About 300 units were sold on Amazon.com from March 2025 through June 2026 for about $120.

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately and contact YERYORK for a full refund after destroying the unit and sending proof.

Lanzhou Xinshi Mingchen Information Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as YERYORK, has recalled 2.5 GPM electric pressure washers sold under the YERYORK brand. The green-and-black machines came with a foam cannon, four quick-disconnect nozzles, a 32.81-foot hose and four lockable wheels.

The recall covers only model YE-006 units sold without a ground-fault circuit-interrupter. The CPSC said the missing GFCI protection and inadequate cord length create serious risks of injury or death from electric shock.

The hazard

Electric pressure washers are typically used outdoors around water, which increases the importance of GFCI protection. The CPSC said these recalled units lack an integral GFCI and an adequate-length power cord, creating shock and electrocution hazards. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact YERYORK for a full refund. The company said consumers will be asked to unplug the washer, destroy it by cutting the power cord in half, send a photo of the destroyed product showing the model number to yeryorkrecalls@outlook.com, and then dispose of it.

Company contact

YERYORK by email at yeryorkrecalls@outlook.com or online at https://yeryork.com/ by clicking “Product Recalls” at the top of the page.

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Mainstays dressers still pose tip-over risk

Walmart is reannouncing a recall of Mainstays nine-drawer fabric dressers after recalled units were distributed again and sold through liquidators.

The hazard is tip-over and entrapment: the dressers are unstable if not anchored to a wall and can seriously injure or kill children.

About 165,250 dressers are covered, including roughly 165,000 previously recalled in May 2026.

Consumers should stop using unanchored dressers immediately, keep children away and contact Walmart for a full refund.

Walmart’s reannouncement covers Mainstays-branded fabric dressers made by Hop Thang Interior Wood Co. Ltd. of Vietnam. The units have a black metal frame and nine brown or black fabric drawers, measure about 40 inches by 13.75 inches by 45 inches, and were sold in stores and online for about $80.

The CPSC said some recalled dressers were distributed after the original recall and reached consumers through liquidators in California, Michigan, Indiana and Florida. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard under the STURDY Act if they are not anchored to the wall.

The hazard

According to the recall notice, the dressers are unstable and can tip over if not properly anchored, creating tip-over and entrapment hazards for children. Such incidents can lead to crushing injuries, suffocation or death. No incidents or injuries were reported in connection with this reannouncement.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and move them to an area children cannot access. Walmart said consumers should contact the retailer for a full refund, return the dresser drawers to any Walmart store and dispose of the dresser frame according to local and state regulations.

Company contact

Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.walmart.com/help or https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls.

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Steelite pressure washers lack GFCI protection

Longer 3D is recalling Steelite pressure washers sold on Amazon because the machines lack required electrical shock protection.

The hazard is shock and electrocution: the pressure washers lack an integral GFCI and an adequate-length power cord.

About 128 units were sold on Amazon.com from April 2026 through June 2026 for $45 to $92.

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately and contact Longer 3D for a full refund after destroying the unit and sending a photo.

Longer Technology (Hong Kong) Limited, doing business as Longer 3D, has recalled Steelite-branded electric pressure washers, model AZ6041VC. The recalled machines are red and black, about 30 inches high, and came with a foam cannon, four quick-connect nozzles and a 20-foot hose.

Like another pressure washer recall announced the same day, this product lacks an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter. The CPSC said that defect, along with an inadequate-length power cord, poses a risk of serious injury or death.

The hazard

Pressure washers are commonly used outdoors and around wet surfaces, making electrical protection critical. The CPSC said these units lack an integral GFCI and an adequate-length power cord, exposing users to shock and electrocution hazards. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact Longer 3D for a full refund. The company said consumers will be asked to destroy the washer by cutting the unplugged power cord in half, send a photo of the destroyed product to 2991426091@qq.com, and then dispose of the product.

Company contact

Longer 3D by email at 2991426091@qq.com.

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Tattoo numbing wipes lack child-resistant packs

Diamond Wipes International is recalling MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipes because the lidocaine packets are not in child-resistant packaging.

The hazard is poisoning: young children could ingest lidocaine from packets that do not meet child-resistant packaging standards.

About 55,250 wipes were sold on Amazon.com and Shopify.com from September 2025 through June 2026.

Consumers should move the wipes out of children’s reach immediately and contact Diamond Wipes for a full refund.

Diamond Wipes International, Inc. of Chino, California, has recalled MD Wipe Outz Numbing Tattoo Wipes sold in foil packets and boxes of five, 10, 25 and 250. The packets are marked with the Wipe Outz logo and the words “NUMB” and “Lidocaine Infused.”

The company said the pain-relieving wipes contain lidocaine but are not packaged in a child-resistant way as required under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. That means a young child could access the contents and suffer serious poisoning.

The hazard

Lidocaine can be dangerous if swallowed by children. The CPSC said the recalled packaging is not child-resistant, creating a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children. No incidents or injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should secure the wipes out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact Diamond Wipes for a full refund. The company said consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the packet, send a photo of the marked packet to recall@diamondwipes.com, and then dispose of the packets.

Company contact

Diamond Wipes toll-free at 800-454-1077 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@diamondwipes.com, or online at https://diamondwipes.com/pages/re-call or https://diamondwipes.com/ by clicking “Recall” at the top of the page.

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HABA rattle toys can come apart

HABA USA is recalling Rainbow Rattle Grasping and Teething Toys because a knot can come undone and release small parts.

The hazard is choking and ingestion: an untied knot can give children access to small wooden and plastic pieces.

About 2,000 toys were sold at specialty stores and several online retailers from December 2025 through July 2026 for about $13.

Consumers should stop using the toy immediately, take it away from children and contact HABA USA for a full refund.

Habermaass Corporation, Inc., doing business as HABA USA, has recalled HABA Rainbow Rattle Grasping and Teething Toy item number 2012261001 with batch code 0925. The infant toy includes colorful components, wooden hemispheres and plastic rattling rings designed for grasping, teething and early sensory play.

The CPSC said the glued knot on the elastic cord can come untied. If that happens, small pieces can become accessible to young children, creating serious choking and ingestion risks.

The hazard

The recall notice says the toy’s glued knot can become untied, allowing small wooden and plastic pieces to separate from the product. HABA USA received two reports of knots on the elastic cord becoming untied, though no injuries had been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the rattle grasping and teething toy immediately, take it away from children and contact HABA USA for a full refund. The company said consumers will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting the elastic cord, photograph the destroyed toy with their name and address, upload the photo to recall@habausa.com, and then dispose of the product.

Company contact

Habermaass Corporation toll-free at 800-468-6873 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@habausa.com, or online at www.habausa.com/recalls or www.habausa.com by clicking “Recalls” in the footer.

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Kmaier infant walkers fail safety standard

Kmaier is recalling infant walkers sold on Target.com because they can roll through doorways and over steps.

The hazard is a fall risk: the walkers can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step.

About 243 walkers were sold on Target.com in June 2026 for $62 to $70.

Consumers should stop using the walkers immediately and contact Kmaier for a full refund after destroying the product and sending a photo.

FENUN, Inc., doing business as Kmaier, has recalled Kmaier-branded infant walkers in pink, green and white. The walkers have a tray, fabric seat, round six-wheel base and nine adjustable height levels, with model number RV001 printed under the seat.

The CPSC said the walkers violate the mandatory federal standard for infant walkers. Because they can pass through a standard doorway and fail to stop at a step, they pose a deadly fall hazard.

The hazard

Infant walker standards are designed to prevent babies from rolling into dangerous areas such as stairways. According to the recall notice, these walkers fail those protections, creating a risk of serious injury or death if a child in the walker reaches the edge of a step. No incidents or injuries were reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled walkers immediately and contact Kmaier for a full refund. The company said consumers will be asked to disassemble the walker, cut the fabric seat, write “Recalled” in permanent marker on the tray, send a photo of the destroyed walker to TargetplusSJ@outlook.com, and then dispose of the product.

Company contact

Kmaier by email at TargetplusSJ@outlook.com.

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Pull-string teething toy warning issued

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Warm Feather Pull String Highchair Teething Toys because the silicone strings can lodge in a child’s throat.

The hazard is choking: the silicone strings are longer and thinner than allowed and can reach the back of a child’s throat.

The toys were sold on Amazon.com from July 2023 through April 2026 for about $12 and may have been sold by other third-party sellers.

Consumers should stop using the toy immediately, dispose of it and not sell or give it away.

The warning covers Warm Feather Pull String Highchair Teething Toys, which have a yellow suction-cup base, a teal ball center, six silicone pull strings and six soft push buttons. The packaging is marked “Table toy.”

This is a CPSC warning rather than a company-backed recall. The agency said the toy violates the mandatory standard for toys because the strings are too long and too thin, creating a potentially deadly choking hazard.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the strings can reach the back of a child’s throat and become lodged there. That can cause respiratory distress and choking. Because this is a warning, not a jointly announced recall, the agency is urging immediate disposal of the product.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the pull-string toys immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC also said consumers should not sell or give away these hazardous toys.

Company contact

No manufacturer contact information was listed in the warning. Consumers can review the CPSC notice at the source link below.

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Girigi magnetic blocks pose ingestion danger

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Girigi magnetic building blocks because loose magnets can cause catastrophic internal injuries if swallowed.

The hazard is magnet ingestion: powerful magnets can come loose if the blocks break or open.

The products were sold on Amazon.com in 40-piece and 48-piece sets for $10 to $16.

Consumers should stop using the magnetic blocks immediately, dispose of them and not sell or give them away.

The warning applies to Girigi-branded Magnetic Building Blocks sold in themed sets including Village-48, Myworld-48, Blocks40*2.5cm and Jumping World. The blocks are designed to connect magnetically to create 3D structures.

The CPSC said the products contain small, powerful magnets that can come free if the blocks break or open. Ingestion of more than one high-powered magnet can quickly become a medical emergency.

The hazard

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects inside the body. The CPSC said that can cause perforations, twisting and blockage of the intestines, as well as blood poisoning and death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the magnetic building blocks immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC said consumers should not sell or give away these hazardous products.

Company contact

The warning directs consumers to report incidents involving injury or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov. No separate manufacturer contact information was provided.

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Kitten milk replacers recalled over deficiencies

Revival Animal Health is recalling feline milk replacers after tests found inconsistent and, in some cases, low levels of key vitamins and trace minerals.

The hazard is nutritional deficiency: kittens fed the formula may face anemia, neurological problems, organ damage and other life-threatening complications.

The recall covers Breeder’s Edge® and Shelter’s Choice® Feline Milk Replacers sold nationwide online and in retail pet stores.

Pet owners should stop feeding the product immediately and contact the company to return it for a full refund.

Revival Animal Health, LLC has voluntarily recalled Breeder’s Edge® and Shelter’s Choice® Feline Milk Replacers. The recalled products were sold nationwide and are especially dangerous for neonate kittens, which depend on milk replacer for rapid growth and early development.

The company said some products may contain low levels of potassium, copper, folic acid, choline and pyridoxine, also known as vitamin B6. Those deficiencies can quickly lead to serious, multi-system health problems in young kittens.

The hazard

The FDA said kittens fed deficient milk replacer may face anemia, neurological dysfunction, liver failure, kidney damage, skeletal disease and cardiac compromise. Because kittens grow rapidly, clinical signs may appear within days to a few weeks, and the deficiencies can be fatal or cause permanent organ damage if not recognized promptly.

What to do

Pet owners and caregivers should stop feeding the recalled milk replacers immediately and contact the company to return the product for a full refund. The affected UPCs are 817160011032, 817160011049, 817160011063, 817160010196, 817160011278 and 817160010103.

Company contact

Revival Animal Health at 1-877-870-4059.

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Baxter saline bags may contain fiberglass

Baxter is recalling two lots of 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection because particulate matter identified as fiberglass may be present in the solution.

The hazard is particulate contamination: fiberglass in an IV solution can block blood vessels, trigger inflammation and cause organ damage or death.

The recall covers lots Y495523 and Y495523A distributed to healthcare providers and distributors in multiple states from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2026.

Healthcare customers should immediately stop using the affected units and return them under their facility’s process.

Baxter issued a voluntary nationwide recall for two lots of 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP, in 500 mL VIAFLEX plastic containers. The affected product was distributed to healthcare providers and distributors in select states including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The company said potential particulate matter identified as fiberglass was found in the solution. Because the product is administered intravenously, even small foreign particles can create serious complications.

The hazard

The FDA said intravenous administration of saline containing fiberglass particulate matter may cause blockage and clotting in blood vessels, cut off blood flow to vital organs, trigger pulmonary embolism and lead to permanent organ damage or death. Particles may also cause local vein irritation, inflammatory reactions, aggravation of preexisting infections and allergic reactions.

What to do

Healthcare providers and distributors should immediately discontinue use of the affected lots and return all units in accordance with their facility’s established process. The recall applies to lot numbers Y495523 and Y495523A.

Company contact

Consumers can contact the Baxter Healthcare Center at 888-229-0001. Media contact: Brenna Byrne at (224) 948-5353 or media@baxter.com.

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Jalapeno Ranch recalled for undeclared egg

Jaime’s Foods ATX is recalling Jaime’s Spanish Village Jalapeno Ranch because the dressing contains undeclared egg.

The hazard is an undeclared allergen: people with egg allergies could suffer a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The recalled product was sold at Central Market stores in Texas and independent retailers in Austin beginning April 3, 2026.

Consumers with the product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Jaime’s Foods ATX issued an allergy alert for Jaime’s Spanish Village Jalapeno Ranch. The recall involves product with UPC #199284564923 and lot numbers 69, 86, 108, 113, 116 and 121.

The company said the product contains undeclared eggs. For consumers with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity, that labeling failure can make the dressing dangerous to eat.

The hazard

Undeclared egg in a food product can trigger reactions ranging from hives and gastrointestinal symptoms to anaphylaxis. The FDA said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled ranch.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled Jalapeno Ranch should not consume it if they have an egg allergy or sensitivity. The company said the product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Jaime’s Foods ATX at 1-855-833-1442 or by email at info@jaimessalsas.com.

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Baxter citrate solution may contain fiberglass

Baxter is recalling one lot of Anticoagulant Sodium Citrate Solution after identifying potential fiberglass particulate in the product.

The hazard is particulate contamination: foreign material in the solution can cause vein irritation, inflammatory reactions or systemic embolization.

The recall covers lot Y493475, distributed from July 2 through July 11, 2026, to one customer in the United States.

The affected customer should stop using the product immediately and return all units under its facility process.

Baxter issued a voluntary nationwide recall for one lot of Anticoagulant Sodium Citrate Solution USP, 250 mL VIAFLEX plastic containers. The affected lot is Y493475, product code 2B7867Q, NDC number 0338-9669-01.

The company said the solution may contain particulate matter identified as fiberglass. Even though distribution was limited to one customer, the recall reflects the risk posed when foreign material enters an intravenous product stream.

The hazard

The FDA said administration of anticoagulant sodium citrate containing particulate matter may cause local vein irritation, inflammatory or hypersensitivity reactions, and systemic embolization that could result in tissue or organ injury. The extent of harm depends on the size, number, shape and composition of the particles.

What to do

The affected customer should immediately discontinue use of the recalled lot and return all affected units in accordance with its facility’s process. The recall applies to lot number Y493475.

Company contact

Consumers can contact the Baxter Healthcare Center at 888-229-0001. Media contact: Brenna Byrne at (224) 948-5353 or media@baxter.com.

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Baxter dextrose injection may contain steel

Baxter is recalling one lot of 70% Dextrose Injection because stainless steel particles may be present in the solution.

The hazard is particulate contamination: stainless steel particles in an IV product can block blood vessels and damage organs.

The recall covers lot Y495066 distributed in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee from July 25 through July 28, 2026.

Healthcare providers should stop using the lot immediately and return it, and homecare facilities should alert patients if compounded solutions were made from it.

Baxter issued a voluntary nationwide recall for one lot of 70% Dextrose Injection, USP, in a 2000 mL VIAFLEX plastic container. The affected lot is Y495066, product code 2B0296H, NDC number 0338-0719-06.

The product was distributed to healthcare providers and distributors in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, and the FDA said homecare facilities may also have used it to compound parenteral nutrition solutions. Stainless steel particulate in an injectable product can present immediate and serious health risks.

The hazard

According to the FDA, intravenous administration of dextrose solution containing stainless steel particles may cause blockage and clotting in blood vessels, cut off blood flow to vital organs, trigger pulmonary embolism and lead to permanent organ damage or death. Particles may also cause local irritation, inflammation, aggravation of infections and allergic reactions.

What to do

Customers should immediately discontinue use of the affected lot and return all units in accordance with their facility’s process. Homecare facilities that used the recalled lot to compound parenteral nutrition solutions should contact patients and tell them to stop using those solutions and replace them with solutions not compounded from the affected lot.

Company contact

Baxter Healthcare Center for Service at 888-229-0001.

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Thyroid tablets recalled for super potency

Vitruvias Therapeutics is recalling one lot of Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg, because the tablets may be too potent.

The hazard is overdosing: superpotent thyroid tablets can cause hyperthyroidism, rapid heart rate, chest pain and other serious complications.

The recall covers lot 504950 distributed nationwide to direct accounts from Jan. 31, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2025.

Patients should not stop taking the medicine on their own and should contact a healthcare provider for guidance and a replacement prescription.

Vitruvias Therapeutics, Inc. issued a nationwide voluntary recall of one lot of Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg. The company said the recalled lot, 504950, has the potential to be superpotent.

Because thyroid hormone dosing must be carefully controlled, excess potency can create serious risks, especially for older adults, pregnant women and infants. The company said patients should seek medical guidance before making changes to treatment.

The hazard

The FDA said consumption of superpotent thyroid tablets can cause hyperthyroidism, including weight loss, heat intolerance, fatigue, nervousness, muscle weakness, hypertension, chest pain, rapid heart rate and heart rhythm disturbances. Overexposure can be especially risky in elderly patients, during pregnancy and in infants, where it may affect cardiac health, pregnancy outcomes, growth and development.

What to do

Vitruvias said it is notifying wholesalers to stop distribution and arrange destruction of the recalled product. Patients currently taking Thyroid, USP from lot 504950 should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance and, if needed, a replacement prescription.

Company contact

Roger Graben at (256) 239-9373 or safety@vitruvias.com.

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Veggie chips recalled for undeclared wheat

Exotique Foods is recalling Momchipz Veggie Chips Broccoli Florets & Cauliflower because the product contains undeclared wheat.

The hazard is an undeclared allergen: people with wheat allergies or severe sensitivity could have a serious reaction.

The recalled product was sold to 49 U.S. customers through Amazon.com between March and June 2026.

Consumers should not eat the chips and should discard them or return them for a full refund.

Exotique Foods Inc. has recalled Momchipz Veggie Chips Broccoli Florets & Cauliflower with UPC 6 28634 44216 6 and best-before date 2026 AUGUST 31. The product was sold online through Amazon.com.

The FDA said the chips contain undeclared wheat. That means people who rely on the label to avoid wheat may unknowingly expose themselves to a potentially serious allergen.

The hazard

Undeclared wheat can trigger allergic reactions ranging from mild symptoms to life-threatening anaphylaxis in sensitive individuals. The FDA said people who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled chips should not consume them if they have a wheat allergy or sensitivity. The company urged consumers to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Exotique Foods at 1-647-528-7080.

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Vanilla cake donuts recalled for milk

The Better Bakehouse Snack Company is recalling certain lots of Donutful Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Cake Donuts because they contain undeclared milk.

The hazard is an undeclared allergen: people with a milk allergy could suffer a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The recall covers UPC 3 50041 39210 3 with best-if-used-by date 9/15/2026 and lot 26078, sold nationwide and through Amazon.com.

Consumers should dispose of the donuts or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The Better Bakehouse Snack Company recalled certain lots of Donutful Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Cake Donuts distributed to retailers nationwide and through Amazon.com. The affected product carries UPC 3 50041 39210 3 and best-if-used-by date 9/15/2026, lot 26078.

The problem is undeclared milk in a product whose labeling may not warn allergic consumers. For people with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity, eating the donuts could trigger a dangerous reaction.

The hazard

The FDA said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled donuts. Undeclared allergens remain one of the most common reasons for food recalls because consumers may trust packaging that does not reflect the actual ingredients.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected donuts should not eat them if they have a milk allergy or sensitivity. The company said consumers can dispose of the product and obtain a refund from the point of purchase with a receipt, or return the product to the retailer for a refund.

Company contact

The Better Bakehouse Snack Company at 800-243-0335.

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Alfalfa sprouts may carry E. coli

Everything Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

The hazard is bacterial contamination: the sprouts may carry Salmonella and STEC, which can cause serious or fatal infections.

The recall covers lot numbers 222, 223, 225, 226 and 230 distributed in Minnesota and Wisconsin from May 27 through Aug. 21, 2026.

Consumers should throw away the sprouts immediately and clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers they touched.

Everything Sprouts, LLC has recalled alfalfa sprouts distributed to wholesale distributors and grocery stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The recall involves affected lots identified by bar codes 860014523113, 860014523120 and 850079470149.

Sprouts are a frequent recall category because warm, moist growing conditions can also support bacterial growth. The FDA said the product has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli, or STEC.

The hazard

The FDA said STEC can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Nontyphoidal Salmonella infection commonly causes gastroenteritis with nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, and both pathogens can spread contamination to kitchen surfaces and containers.

What to do

Consumers who believe they have the affected alfalfa sprouts should immediately dispose of them. The company and FDA also said consumers should carefully clean and sanitize any surfaces or containers the product may have touched.

Company contact

Everything Sprouts by email at everythingsproutsmn@gmail.com.

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Dog wet food recalled over metal

Fromm Family Foods is recalling two wet dog food products because the cans may contain metal contamination.

The hazard is metal contamination: dogs that ingest metal can choke, vomit or suffer gastrointestinal injury or obstruction.

The recall covers Fromm Turkey Pâté Wet Dog Food and Fromm Diner Classics Milo’s Meatloaf Pâté Wet Dog Food sold in the U.S. and Canada.

Pet owners should stop feeding the products immediately and return them to the retailer.

Fromm Family Foods has voluntarily recalled Fromm Turkey Pâté Wet Dog Food and Fromm Diner Classics Milo’s Meatloaf Pâté Wet Dog Food. The products were distributed at neighborhood pet stores and online outlets in the United States and Canada.

The affected products are tied to lot code EP2A3306 551006, best by 032029, UPC 072705118700, and lot code EP2A3306 551029, best by 032029, UPC 072705132324. The company said the reason for the recall is potential metal contamination.

The hazard

The FDA said dogs ingesting metal may show symptoms such as choking, vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy or stomach discomfort. Sharp or larger pieces can lacerate the mouth and gastrointestinal tract, cause gastrointestinal upset or create a partial blockage or intestinal obstruction.

What to do

Consumers should stop feeding the recalled wet dog food to their dogs immediately and return the product to the retailer. Pet owners who believe their dog may have consumed metal-contaminated food and is showing symptoms should contact a veterinarian promptly.

Company contact

Fromm Family Foods at 1-800-325-6331 or by email at info@frommfamily.com.

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Frozen buffalo chicken lacked inspection

Shanghai Ravioli Corporation is recalling frozen buffalo chicken products because they were produced without federal inspection.

The hazard is uninspected food: products made without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria or other contaminants.

The Class I recall covers Buffalo Chicken Rangoon and Benedetto’s Buffalo Chicken Mozzarella Stick products shipped to foodservice locations in five New England states.

Foodservice operators should not serve the products and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Shanghai Ravioli Corporation has recalled not-ready-to-eat frozen buffalo chicken products that were produced without the benefit of inspection and bear false marks of inspection. The affected products were shipped to foodservice locations in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The recall covers cardboard boxes containing 100 pieces of “BUFFALO CHICKEN RANGOON” and 120 pieces of “BENEDETTO’S BUFFALO CHICKEN MOZZARELLA STICK,” with sell-by dates from July 8, 2026, to June 29, 2027. FSIS classified the action as High - Class I.

The hazard

FSIS said food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk. The products are also not ready to eat, which adds another layer of concern if they are mishandled in foodservice settings. There were no confirmed reports of illness or injury at the time of the recall.

What to do

Foodservice locations that purchased the recalled products are urged not to serve them. FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Jordan Wu, QC Manager, Shanghai Ravioli Corporation, at 617-989-3833 or shanghaicorp@gmail.com.

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