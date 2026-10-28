How ConsumerAffairs uses cookies

This website utilizes technologies such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as for analytics, personalization, and targeted advertising. To learn more, view the following link:

We're there for consumers when it counts — with the right information, right on time.

Donate to our work

Kristen Dalli

Independent journalism since 1998

Kyle James

70,000+ consumer news stories published

Mark Huffman

Your support helps us invest in our mission to empower consumers to make informed decisions.

ConsumerAffairs is a for-profit company. Your contribution is not tax deductible.

For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Holiday Shopping and Spending

Walmart announces three major holiday shopping events with deals on gifts

Walmart - A woman shopping for Christmas decorations

Walmart’s holiday sales start in November, with Black Friday savings, Cyber Monday deals, and extra perks for Walmart+ members

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google

  • Walmart will host three major shopping events between November 12 and December 2, with discounts on gifts, toys, fashion, beauty, and home products.

  • Walmart+ members can get early access to select deals, while shoppers can find thousands of gifts priced under $20.

  • A new holiday campaign featuring The Muppets will spotlight Walmart’s seasonal products and unexpected gift ideas.

Holiday shopping can get expensive quickly, especially when gift lists grow and shoppers are also preparing for gatherings and celebrations. Walmart is hoping to make the season a little easier on budgets by offering three major shopping events before Christmas.

The retailer announced its holiday sales schedule, which runs from November 12 through December 2. The events will feature discounts on gifts, seasonal favorites, and everyday essentials, giving shoppers several opportunities to look for deals rather than relying on a single shopping weekend.

Walmart says its research found that 60% of shoppers feel the effects of gift and holiday purchase prices, while 70% say lower prices would make holiday shopping easier.

"This season, we're bringing customers and members incredible savings across three major shopping events, along with the brands they love, exciting new discoveries, and easier ways to shop, and even a few 'who knew' moments along the way," Julie Barber, chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S., said in a news release. "It's all about helping our customers save more, discover more, and make more room for what matters."

Here’s when Walmart’s holiday sales begin

The first opportunity to shop is Walmart’s Early Black Friday event, running November 12–15. Online deals begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on November 12, while in-store sales start at 6 a.m. local time.

Next comes the main Black Friday event, scheduled for November 23–29. Online deals begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on November 23, but in-store Black Friday sales start November 27 at 6 a.m. local time. Cyber Monday deals follow from November 30 through December 2, beginning online at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time.

Walmart+ members will have early access to select deals during the first two events. Some online-only offers will be exclusive to members for the first 24 hours, while supplies last. Members will also get early access to select limited-time deals on November 12 and November 23.

Shoppers can browse thousands of gifts under $20, and Walmart’s annual Top Toys list includes 25 toys priced under $25. The retailer also plans to promote its holiday selection through “A Who Knew Carol,” a new campaign featuring characters from The Muppet Christmas Carol.

What Walmart’s holiday sales mean for shoppers

The three-event schedule gives consumers several dates to keep in mind when planning holiday purchases. Those shopping for toys, gifts, clothing, beauty products, or home items may find it useful to compare deals across the different events.

Walmart+ members may have an advantage when it comes to accessing select offers early. The company also announced a combined Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus membership for $120 per year, bringing together benefits from both memberships.

Still, shoppers should check the details of individual offers, since some deals are limited to members or available only while supplies last. Making a list of needed gifts and comparing prices can help consumers decide which promotions are worth pursuing.

With sales spread across several weeks, shoppers have multiple opportunities to look for savings and plan purchases around their budgets.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes