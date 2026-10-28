Walmart announces three major holiday shopping events with deals on gifts

Walmart will host three major shopping events between November 12 and December 2, with discounts on gifts, toys, fashion, beauty, and home products.

Walmart+ members can get early access to select deals, while shoppers can find thousands of gifts priced under $20.

A new holiday campaign featuring The Muppets will spotlight Walmart’s seasonal products and unexpected gift ideas.

Holiday shopping can get expensive quickly, especially when gift lists grow and shoppers are also preparing for gatherings and celebrations. Walmart is hoping to make the season a little easier on budgets by offering three major shopping events before Christmas.

The retailer announced its holiday sales schedule, which runs from November 12 through December 2. The events will feature discounts on gifts, seasonal favorites, and everyday essentials, giving shoppers several opportunities to look for deals rather than relying on a single shopping weekend.

Walmart says its research found that 60% of shoppers feel the effects of gift and holiday purchase prices, while 70% say lower prices would make holiday shopping easier.

"This season, we're bringing customers and members incredible savings across three major shopping events, along with the brands they love, exciting new discoveries, and easier ways to shop, and even a few 'who knew' moments along the way," Julie Barber, chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S., said in a news release. "It's all about helping our customers save more, discover more, and make more room for what matters."

Here’s when Walmart’s holiday sales begin

The first opportunity to shop is Walmart’s Early Black Friday event, running November 12–15. Online deals begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on November 12, while in-store sales start at 6 a.m. local time.

Next comes the main Black Friday event, scheduled for November 23–29. Online deals begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on November 23, but in-store Black Friday sales start November 27 at 6 a.m. local time. Cyber Monday deals follow from November 30 through December 2, beginning online at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time.

Walmart+ members will have early access to select deals during the first two events. Some online-only offers will be exclusive to members for the first 24 hours, while supplies last. Members will also get early access to select limited-time deals on November 12 and November 23.

Shoppers can browse thousands of gifts under $20, and Walmart’s annual Top Toys list includes 25 toys priced under $25. The retailer also plans to promote its holiday selection through “A Who Knew Carol,” a new campaign featuring characters from The Muppet Christmas Carol.

What Walmart’s holiday sales mean for shoppers

The three-event schedule gives consumers several dates to keep in mind when planning holiday purchases. Those shopping for toys, gifts, clothing, beauty products, or home items may find it useful to compare deals across the different events.

Walmart+ members may have an advantage when it comes to accessing select offers early. The company also announced a combined Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus membership for $120 per year, bringing together benefits from both memberships.

Still, shoppers should check the details of individual offers, since some deals are limited to members or available only while supplies last. Making a list of needed gifts and comparing prices can help consumers decide which promotions are worth pursuing.

With sales spread across several weeks, shoppers have multiple opportunities to look for savings and plan purchases around their budgets.