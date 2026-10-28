Target unveils 8,000 new holiday gifts, with thousands under $5

Target is introducing more than 8,000 new holiday gifts, with over half available exclusively at the retailer.

Thousands of new gift options cost $5 or less, while most new holiday items are priced at $20 or below.

An AI shopping assistant, daily deals, and early Black Friday promotions will give shoppers more ways to find gifts and save.

Finding thoughtful gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list can be tricky, especially when you're trying to stick to a budget. This year, Target is expanding its assortment of holiday gifts while adding new ways to help shoppers discover something special without spending a fortune.

The retailer announced that it is offering more than 8,000 new holiday gifts, with more than half exclusive to Target. Thousands of the new items cost $5 or less, giving shoppers options for stocking stuffers, small surprises, and gifts for people who are difficult to shop for.

The selection spans clothing, home goods, toys, technology, beauty, food, and wellness products. Target says its goal is to bring together stylish finds, recognizable brands, and accessible prices for a range of gifting needs.

"This holiday season, guests will see and feel the changes we've been making across Target, bringing together the style, design, and value they expect from us with an experience that makes shopping easier and more inspiring," Michael Fiddelke, chief executive officer, Target, said in a news release.

"We know guests turn to Target for gifting, gathering, and everything in between, and our team is ready to help busy families discover more joy in those moments throughout the season."

From cashmere to beauty sets, here's what's new

Target's new offerings include several options for shoppers looking for gifts that feel a little more special. Cashmere sweaters, hats, and scarves from A New Day start at $25, while matching family pajamas and cozy accessories start at $10. Faux-fur home accents, including pillows and throws, offer another option for people who enjoy decorating for the holidays.

For children and gamers, shoppers can find toys from brands such as LEGO and Barbie, along with Nintendo products and exclusive tech gifts. Target's Bullseye's Top Toys selection starts at $4.99.

Beauty shoppers have plenty of new options, too. Target is adding more than 600 new holiday beauty items, including exclusive gift sets, fragrances, and skincare products. Its Target Beauty Studio also offers products from prestige, emerging, and international beauty brands.

The retailer is introducing digital tools to help shoppers navigate the selection. Its AI-powered Ask Target shopping assistant, available in beta on Target.com and the Target app, can help users find gift inspiration and narrow down their choices. A digital holiday kids catalog provides another way to browse toys and share ideas.

What shoppers should know before buying

Target is also planning several opportunities to save throughout the holiday season. Starting Nov. 1, shoppers can find a new Deal of the Day each day through Dec. 24. The retailer will offer a one-day preview of upcoming deals, followed by early Black Friday promotions Nov. 5–7, and additional limited-time offers on weekends throughout the season.

For consumers, the expanded selection means more opportunities to compare gift ideas across different price points in one place. Shoppers can look for affordable stocking stuffers, explore exclusive products, or use the digital tools to get ideas for people on their lists.

Still, it helps to set a budget before browsing and compare prices rather than assuming every featured item is the best deal. With holiday promotions rolling out over several weeks, checking the offers as they become available may also help shoppers decide when to make a purchase.