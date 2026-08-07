Ford targets mass market with $28,350 Fathom electric truck

Ford’s new Fathom electric pickup will start at $28,350 before destination charges.

The five-seat truck is scheduled to enter production in Kentucky in 2027.

Preorders will open in early 2027, with initial deliveries expected later that year.

Ford has introduced the Fathom, a midsize electric pickup with a base price of $28,350, making affordability the centerpiece of its renewed electric-vehicle strategy.

The Fathom will cost $29,945 after a $1,595 destination charge, keeping the standard-range version just below $30,000. Ford plans to begin taking preorders in early 2027 and start production later that year at its Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky.

Built on Ford’s new Universal Electric Vehicle platform, the four-door truck will seat five and offer an open cargo bed and front trunk. Ford says its cabin will provide more passenger space than a Toyota RAV4. The company has not yet disclosed the truck’s battery capacity, driving range or full trim lineup.

Standard technology will include a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a digital key and bidirectional power capability. Every Fathom will also carry the hardware needed for Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway-driving system, although activating that service may cost extra. Ford’s Fathom page confirms that preorder invitations will begin next year.

A reset on EVs

The low price represents a sharp turn from the industry’s first wave of large, expensive electric pickups. Ford developed the Fathom through a specialized team tasked with simplifying both the vehicle and its manufacturing process. Its new production method divides assembly into major sections that can be built in parallel before being joined, reducing parts, labor and factory complexity.

At $28,350 before delivery fees, the Fathom will compete not only with upcoming budget electric pickups such as the Slate Truck but also with gasoline-powered and hybrid compact trucks. Its price is close to that of Ford’s Maverick, potentially widening its appeal beyond traditional EV buyers.

The Fathom will be the first vehicle based on a platform Ford intends to use for a broader family of lower-cost electric models. That makes the pickup more than a new nameplate: it is an important test of whether an established Detroit automaker can profitably sell a practical EV at a mass-market price.

Deliveries are expected to begin in late 2027.