U.S. returns $100 billion in tariffs to businesses, but consumers may never see a check

The U.S. government has returned about $100 billion of roughly $166 billion collected under President Donald Trump’s invalidated emergency tariffs.

Refunds go to the businesses that imported goods and paid Customs—not directly to shoppers who may have absorbed the cost through higher prices.

Consumers could benefit from voluntary price cuts, lawsuits or future legislation, but no nationwide compensation program currently exists.

The federal government has refunded approximately $100 billion in tariffs to American businesses after the Supreme Court struck down a central part of President Trump’s trade program. For consumers who paid higher prices while the duties were in effect, however, compensation remains far from certain.

The payments represent about 60% of the roughly $166 billion collected under tariffs Trump imposed using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. In February, the Supreme Court ruled that the emergency-powers law did not authorize the president to impose tariffs, clearing the way for importers to recover the duties. The court’s decision did not itself establish a consumer-refund system.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection subsequently created an electronic process known as CAPE to receive and validate refund requests. Businesses must identify eligible import entries and maintain an account in the agency’s Automated Commercial Environment, including banking information for electronic payments. CBP’s guidance is directed toward importers and customs brokers—not individual shoppers.

Consumers on shaky legal ground

That distinction determines who receives the money. Legally, tariffs are paid to the government by the importer of record. Even when a retailer, manufacturer or distributor raises prices to recover that expense, the customer at the end of the supply chain does not become the tariff payer in the eyes of customs law.

As a result, households generally cannot submit receipts to CBP or request a share of a company’s refund.

The economic burden is more complicated than the legal one. Importers may absorb a tariff through lower profit margins, negotiate lower prices from suppliers or pass some or all of the cost to wholesalers, retailers and consumers. Because those effects can spread across several companies—and mingle with changes in transportation, labor and commodity costs—calculating how much tariff a particular shopper paid for a particular product can be extremely difficult.

Consumers may still receive indirect relief if companies use their refunds to lower prices, issue credits or avoid future increases. But such measures are generally voluntary. Businesses could instead apply the money to debt, wages, investment, dividends or other expenses, and lower wholesale costs do not guarantee that retail prices will fall.

The courts may have a voice

Some shoppers have turned to the courts. Class-action complaints argue that companies raised prices because of tariffs and should not be allowed to retain both those higher revenues and government refunds. Those cases face significant hurdles, including proving that a price increase was tied to an invalidated tariff, tracing the tariff to specific purchases and establishing a legal duty requiring the seller to reimburse customers.

Political pressure is also building. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has asked the administration to provide payments of $1,700 per Illinois family and has called for legislation requiring companies to pass tariff relief to consumers. His proposal is a request, not an approved federal benefit, and the relevant consumer-relief legislation has not advanced in Congress.

Capitol News Illinois reported that the requested payments would total more than $8.6 billion for the state.

For now, the answer for consumers is straightforward but unsatisfying: there is no automatic federal refund, no household claims portal and no guarantee that businesses will share the money.

Shoppers could eventually benefit through lower prices, successful litigation or a new act of Congress. Unless one of those paths produces concrete relief, the government’s historic tariff repayment will remain primarily a refund to importers—even where consumers helped carry the original economic burden.