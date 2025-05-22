Write a review
  2. News
  3. Children’s Product Recalls and Safety Alerts

Macy’s recalls infant footed pajamas due to injury hazard

Macy's recalls infant pajamas that may reduce blood circulation - Image via CPSC

The elastic on the pajamas’ ankles can be too tight and restrict blood circulation

  • Macy’s is recalling 16,300 sets of Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas

  • The elastic around the ankles is too tight and can restrict blood flow

  • Macy’s has received four reports of the elastic being too tight on infants’ ankles, resulting in chafing

Macy’s has issued a recall for 16,300 sets of Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas sold exclusively at Macy’s. The elastic on the pajamas’ ankles can be too tight and restrict blood circulation, posing an injury hazard.

Macy’s has received four reports of the elastic being too tight on infants’ ankles, resulting in chafing, imprinting or restricting blood circulation. The pajamas were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide, including Macy’s Backstage, and online at www.macys.com from March 2024 through January 2025 for about $27.

This recall involves five different styles of Holiday Lane-branded infant footed pajamas. The cotton pajamas were sold in infant sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months and 6-9 months. “Holiday Lane” is printed on the pajamas’ neck label. The size and PID/Style numbers are printed on the care instruction tag located on the pajamas’ side seam:

Product Name

PID/Style Number

Holiday Lane Infant Merry Mix It Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama

100189404

Holiday Lane Infant Family Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama

100191005

Holiday Lane Infant Winterton Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama

100189223

Holiday Lane Infant Star Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama

100196695

Holiday Lane Floral Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama

100180930

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajamas, take them away from children and contact Macy’s for instructions on how to receive a refund. Consumers should not return the recalled pajamas to the stores. 

Consumers will be asked to fill out the recall form at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas. Once consumers fill out the recall form, they will be sent a pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope to return the footed pajamas free of charge. Macy’s will issue a $26.50 refund via check upon receipt of the recalled product. Macy’s is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact Macy’s toll-free at 833-963-1708 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.  ET Monday through Friday, email at footedpajamas@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas or www.macys.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Get the news you need delivered right to you!

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.