Macy’s recalls infant footed pajamas due to injury hazard

Macy’s is recalling 16,300 sets of Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas

The elastic around the ankles is too tight and can restrict blood flow

Macy’s has received four reports of the elastic being too tight on infants’ ankles, resulting in chafing

Macy’s has issued a recall for 16,300 sets of Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas sold exclusively at Macy’s. The elastic on the pajamas’ ankles can be too tight and restrict blood circulation, posing an injury hazard.

Macy’s has received four reports of the elastic being too tight on infants’ ankles, resulting in chafing, imprinting or restricting blood circulation. The pajamas were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide, including Macy’s Backstage, and online at www.macys.com from March 2024 through January 2025 for about $27.

This recall involves five different styles of Holiday Lane-branded infant footed pajamas. The cotton pajamas were sold in infant sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months and 6-9 months. “Holiday Lane” is printed on the pajamas’ neck label. The size and PID/Style numbers are printed on the care instruction tag located on the pajamas’ side seam:

Product Name PID/Style Number Holiday Lane Infant Merry Mix It Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama 100189404 Holiday Lane Infant Family Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama 100191005 Holiday Lane Infant Winterton Plaid Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama 100189223 Holiday Lane Infant Star Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama 100196695 Holiday Lane Floral Cotton Matching Family Footed Pajama 100180930

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pajamas, take them away from children and contact Macy’s for instructions on how to receive a refund. Consumers should not return the recalled pajamas to the stores.

Consumers will be asked to fill out the recall form at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas. Once consumers fill out the recall form, they will be sent a pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope to return the footed pajamas free of charge. Macy’s will issue a $26.50 refund via check upon receipt of the recalled product. Macy’s is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact Macy’s toll-free at 833-963-1708 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at footedpajamas@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/footedpajamas or www.macys.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.