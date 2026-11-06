Amazon adds Uber Eats delivery perks for Prime members

Prime members can now get $0 delivery fees on qualifying Uber Eats restaurant orders of $25 or more placed through Amazon.

Members can access hundreds of thousands of restaurants without downloading another app or creating a separate Uber Eats account.

New users can get $20 off each of their first two qualifying orders as part of the launch promotion.

Amazon is giving Prime members another reason to take advantage of their subscriptions, this time when ordering dinner.

The company has partnered with Uber Eats to offer free delivery on qualifying restaurant orders, making it possible for customers to order takeout directly through Amazon.

The new benefit is available nationwide and adds another convenience to an existing Prime membership. Rather than switching between shopping and food delivery apps, members can now browse nearby restaurants and place orders using their Amazon accounts.

“Whether it’s game night, family night, or date night, Prime’s new Uber Eats membership benefit makes getting dinner delivered even easier,” Jamil Ghani, worldwide vice president of Amazon Prime, said in a news release. “This is what Prime is all about: unlimited free, fast delivery on a wide selection of products, big savings, fantastic entertainment, and now even more value on restaurant delivery with Uber Eats, all in a single membership.”

“Together with Amazon, we built an experience for Prime members designed to make restaurant delivery feel as natural, convenient, and affordable as ordering anything else on Uber Eats,” said Andrew Macdonald, president and chief operating officer, Uber. “We’re excited to connect our restaurant community with new Prime fans, while giving them a seamless way to enjoy great food from restaurants through Uber Eats.”

How does the new Uber Eats benefit work?

Prime members can receive $0 delivery fees on Uber Eats restaurant orders of $25 or more when ordering through Amazon.com or the Amazon Shopping app. The benefit is available to all Prime members, including those enrolled in discounted Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access memberships.

Getting started is relatively simple. Members can visit Amazon.com/ubereats or search for "Uber Eats" in the Amazon Shopping app. From there, they can sign in using their existing Amazon credentials, browse available restaurants, and pay using their saved Amazon payment methods.

There's no need to download the Uber Eats app or create a separate Uber Eats account.

The partnership also gives customers access to hundreds of thousands of restaurants nationwide. Options include familiar chains like Chipotle, Wingstop, and Sweetgreen, along with regional restaurants and smaller local businesses.

To celebrate the launch, Amazon is offering members $20 off each of their first two Uber Eats restaurant orders of $25 or more during the first 14 days. Additionally, Prime Visa cardholders can earn 5% back on Uber Eats orders through December 5, 2026.

What does this mean for consumers?

For Prime members who regularly order restaurant delivery, this partnership could offer another way to save on takeout. Delivery fees can add up over multiple orders, so eliminating that charge on qualifying purchases may make a noticeable difference for some households.

The convenience factor is another consideration. Being able to order groceries, household essentials, and restaurant meals through one Amazon account could make managing different purchases a little easier.

However, consumers should keep in mind that the $0 delivery fee applies to qualifying restaurant orders of at least $25 placed through Amazon. It doesn't mean every Uber Eats order is completely free of additional charges.

Amazon estimates that members could save more than $175 annually through the benefit, although actual savings will depend on how frequently someone orders and which promotions they use.