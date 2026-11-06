DoorDash and Lyft expand perks for members who link accounts

DoorDash and Lyft are expanding their partnership, giving DashPass members access to Lyft Go at no additional cost.

Members can earn 8% back in credits on Lyft rides and use those rewards toward future rides or DoorDash orders.

Lyft is also introducing in-ride food ordering, allowing passengers to browse nearby DoorDash restaurants during select trips.

Ordering dinner and getting a ride across town could soon come with a few extra perks.

DoorDash and Lyft are expanding their existing partnership, giving members of both services more opportunities to save money on everyday purchases and transportation.

U.S. DashPass members can connect their accounts with Lyft to receive Lyft Go, a rideshare membership that normally costs $9.99 per month, at no additional charge.

The expanded partnership is designed to connect the two services more closely, allowing customers to earn rewards when they take rides and use those rewards toward their next meal or transportation expense.

“At DoorDash, we're always looking for new ways to deepen the value we bring to our members,” Rob Edell, VP of DashPass, DoorDash said in a news release. “Millions of people already count on DashPass to save on dinner, groceries, and retail, and our continued partnership with Lyft takes that even further, turning your everyday rides into everyday rewards.

“With a ride now earning you credits toward your next order, it's just one more way DashPass is becoming your all-access pass to everyday life, helping you save on what matters most.”

What members can expect from the expanded partnership

One of the biggest additions is the ability to earn 8% back in credits on Lyft rides. This applies across different ride options, from Wait & Save to Lyft Black. Customers can then put those credits toward a future Lyft ride or an eligible DoorDash order.

DashPass members who connect their accounts will also receive the other benefits included with Lyft Go. That includes three relaxed ride cancellations each month, an unlimited waiver of fees for retrieving lost items, and automatic donation matching when members participate in Lyft's Round Up & Donate program. Lyft will match 100% of eligible charitable donations made through that feature.

There's also a new feature for people who order food while traveling. On select trips, Lyft passengers can browse nearby DoorDash restaurants directly through the Lyft app and place an order before their ride ends. This option doesn't require a membership.

Existing DashPass members who have already connected their Lyft accounts will need to claim Lyft Go through the DoorDash app. New users can activate the benefit by linking their accounts.

What this means for consumers

For people who regularly use both services, the expanded partnership could make existing memberships a little more valuable. Instead of earning benefits exclusively through food delivery or rideshare purchases, customers can now earn rewards across both platforms.

There's also an opportunity for Lyft Go subscribers who aren't currently DoorDash members. People who sign up for Lyft Go directly for $9.99 per month can activate a complimentary DashPass membership, which DoorDash says is worth up to $120 annually. That membership includes $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees, and exclusive savings on eligible orders.

"Lyft is already part of millions of people’s everyday lives,” Siddharth Patil, Chief Rideshare Officer, Lyft, said in the release. “Now we’re showing up for more of the moments that matter. With Lyft Go, your ride to work or your ride home from the airport can help cover the cost of dinner. Together with DoorDash we’ve created a best-in-class membership program that raises the bar for the industry."

Ultimately, consumers who already pay for either membership may have another reason to explore the other service. However, taking advantage of the new perks requires linking accounts and understanding which benefits apply to eligible rides and orders.