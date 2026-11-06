Dollar General says shoppers can stock up on holiday sides for under $20

Dollar General says shoppers can put together a holiday spread of side dishes and pantry staples for less than $20, excluding the turkey.

The retailer is offering discounts on nearly 100 seasonal food items, including stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

A new Spend $15, Save $5 promotion runs November 8 through December 24, giving shoppers another opportunity to save on holiday groceries.

Putting together a Thanksgiving meal can get expensive, especially when shoppers are stocking up on more than just the turkey. Between side dishes, baking ingredients, and everything needed to host guests, the grocery bill can add up quickly.

Dollar General is looking to make holiday shopping a little more affordable this year with discounts on seasonal food and entertaining essentials. The retailer says customers can purchase many of the pantry staples and side dishes needed for a traditional holiday meal for under $20, not including the turkey.

The savings are part of a larger effort to help shoppers prepare for holiday gatherings without spending as much on the extras that make the meal complete.

"Our customers continue to look for ways to celebrate meaningful holiday traditions while staying within budget," Allen Warch, vice president and division merchandise manager of food and fresh at Dollar General, said in a news release.

"Whether they're preparing a holiday meal, baking family-favorite desserts or picking up last-minute entertaining essentials, we're proud to offer convenient solutions and affordable prices that help make holiday hosting easier."

What shoppers can find at Dollar General

Dollar General is lowering prices on nearly 100 seasonal food items and offering special promotions throughout the holiday season. Some of the featured products include Idahoan Mashed Potatoes, Stove Top Stuffing, Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce, Heinz Chicken and Turkey Gravy, Bruce's Cut Yams, and Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix.

Shoppers can also take advantage of several individual deals, including:

Kraft Mac & Cheese four-packs: Two for $7

Stove Top Stuffing and Heinz Gravy: Mix and match two for $4

Betty Crocker cake mix or frosting: Two for $3.50

Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin: $2

Jet-Puffed Marshmallows or Crème: Two for $3

Campbell's Cream of Chicken or Mushroom Soup: $1

Another opportunity to save starts November 8. Through December 24, customers can spend $15 on select holiday baking and food products and receive $5 off. Approximately 90 products qualify for the promotion, and it can be combined with other seasonal deals.

Beyond groceries, Dollar General also carries holiday entertaining supplies, including beverages, disposable tableware, paper products, cleaning supplies, and seasonal decorations. Its Value Valley selection includes more than 500 items across essential categories priced at $1.

What this means for consumers

For shoppers trying to keep Thanksgiving expenses under control, Dollar General's seasonal promotions offer another place to look for affordable meal ingredients and hosting supplies.

The biggest opportunity may be combining the retailer's existing product discounts with its Spend $15, Save $5 promotion. Shoppers planning to bake desserts or prepare several side dishes may be able to get more out of their grocery budget by choosing qualifying products.

Dollar General also offers several shopping and delivery options, including myDG Delivery, Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. That could be helpful for anyone who needs to pick up forgotten ingredients or last-minute holiday essentials without making another trip to the store.

Ultimately, shoppers will still need to compare prices and check which products qualify for individual promotions. But for anyone looking to save on everything surrounding the main Thanksgiving dish, these seasonal deals could be worth checking out.