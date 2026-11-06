Consumer product safety recall roundup for November 06, 2026

Recall Roundup: New safety alerts on kitchen appliances, toys, vehicles, lighters, batteries, and snacks

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food and Drug Administration.

Gourmia air fryer oven doors can snap shut

Nearly 176,000 Gourmia air fryer ovens sold at Target are being recalled after reports that the front doors can unexpectedly close on users reaching for hot food.

The oven’s spring-loaded French doors can unexpectedly close when bumped, creating a burn hazard.

About 175,951 units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from October 2021 through June 2026 for about $150.

Consumers should stop using the oven immediately and contact Gourmia for a free repair kit.

The Steelstone Group LLC, doing business as Gourmia, is recalling Gourmia 9-Slice Digital Air Fryer Ovens with model number GTF7530 and UPC code 810002862779. The stainless steel ovens have two spring-loaded glass front French doors with metal handles, and the company says the doors can unexpectedly swing shut when consumers are removing hot food.

The recalled units can be identified by the model and UPC on the packaging, and by the model number GTF7530 and date codes 3021 to 0126 on a label on the back of the unit.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the doors can close unexpectedly when bumped, posing a burn hazard to consumers’ hands and wrists. Gourmia has received 57 reports of doors closing unexpectedly while people were retrieving food, including 40 burn incidents.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled ovens immediately and contact Gourmia for a free repair kit by mail. The kit includes an added doorstop and instructions for installation so the doors are less likely to close unexpectedly.

Company contact

Gourmia can be reached toll-free at 888-834-0092 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at http://www.gourmia.com/recall.asp or Gourmia.com by clicking the “Recall Information” link at the top of the page.

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Magnetopia cubes pose magnet ingestion risk

Magnetopia is recalling magnetic building cubes and blocks because powerful magnets can come loose if the cubes break, creating a potentially deadly hazard for children.

If a cube breaks open, small high-powered magnets can be swallowed and cause internal injuries or death.

About 7,600 sets in 60-, 100-, 150-, and 200-piece configurations were sold online from April 2025 through October 2026 for $20 to $40.

Consumers should stop using the magnetic cubes immediately and contact Magnetopia for a full refund.

HBT LTD, doing business as Magnetopia, is recalling Magnetopia-branded Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks sold in a variety of themed sets and colors. The magnetic cubes were marketed in sets of 60, 100, 150, and 200 pieces and are designed to stick together so children can build 3D structures.

The problem is that the cubes can break or open, allowing the magnets inside to come loose and become accessible to children.

The hazard

Loose high-powered magnets present an especially severe ingestion hazard. The CPSC says that when more than one magnet is swallowed, the magnets can attract each other or other metal objects inside the body, causing intestinal perforations, twisting, blockages, blood poisoning, and death. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall notice.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic building cubes immediately and keep them away from children. To receive a full refund, consumers should contact Magnetopia, which will provide a prepaid shipping label so the recalled cubes can be returned.

Company contact

Magnetopia can be contacted by email at toyrecall78945@outlook.com or online at recall.magnetopia.com for more information.

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Vanderhall Brawley ROV seat belts can lock

Vanderhall is recalling Brawley electric off-road vehicles after reports that seat belts can lock in a fully retracted position, leaving riders unable to buckle up.

The seat belts can permanently lock up while fully retracted, creating injury and crash hazards if the vehicle is used without a functioning restraint.

About 190 model year 2024-2026 Brawley GTS electric recreational off-road vehicles were sold through dealers in eight states for about $50,000.

Consumers should stop using the vehicles immediately and schedule a free repair with an authorized Vanderhall dealer.

Vanderhall North America LLC is recalling all model year 2024-2026 Brawley GTS Electric Recreational Off-road Vehicles. The vehicles were sold through Vanderhall dealers in Utah, Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Arizona from April 2024 through June 2026.

The recall centers on the seat belt system, which can lock up in the fully retracted position and prevent consumers from resetting and wearing the belt while operating the vehicle.

The hazard

If the seat belt cannot be extended and worn, occupants may ride without proper restraint, increasing the risk of injury in a rollover, collision, or sudden maneuver. Vanderhall has received 11 reports of seat belts locking up, though no injuries had been reported when the recall was announced.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and contact an authorized Vanderhall dealer to arrange a free repair. A technician will install an insert into the seat belt guide slot on each seat to slow retraction speed and prevent the lockup condition.

Company contact

Vanderhall North America can be reached by email at inquiry@vanderhallusa.com or online at https://dealer.vanderhallusa.com/contact or https://portal.vanderhallusa.com/safety_notices under the notice titled “Vanderhall North America, LLC Recalls Brawley GTS Seat Belt Retractor.”

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Fire Blaze lighters lack child-resistant safeguards

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using Fire Blaze multipurpose lighters because they do not have required child-resistant features and violate federal safety rules.

The lighters lack required child-resistant mechanisms, posing serious fire and burn hazards.

The products were sold on Amazon.com from September 2024 through June 2026 for about $12 and may also have been sold by third-party sellers on other websites.

Consumers should stop using the lighters immediately, dispose of them according to local requirements, and never sell or give them away.

The CPSC warning covers Fire Blaze multipurpose lighters sold in grey with a wood-pattern handle, gold with a wood-pattern handle, and black or grey with a carbon-fiber-pattern handle. The agency said the lighters do not have any labeling and were sold online, including through Amazon.com.

This is not a formal recall announcement from a company; instead, the CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the product because it does not comply with mandatory safety requirements.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the lighters violate the mandatory standard for multipurpose lighters because they do not have the required child-resistant mechanisms. The agency also said the product failed to meet the pre-market submission requirement used to demonstrate that lighters include child-resistant features and comply with U.S. safety regulations, creating a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the Fire Blaze lighters immediately and dispose of them in accordance with local disposal requirements. The CPSC also says consumers should not sell these lighters, give them away, or continue to keep them in use around the home.

Company contact

No manufacturer or seller contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers can review the agency notice at the source link below for the full product description and disposal guidance.

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HAIARA power banks can explode and burn

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using certain HAIARA power banks after finding that the lithium battery can explode and ignite.

The lithium battery in the HAIARA power bank can explode and catch fire, creating serious burn and fire hazards.

The warning applies to HAIARA model W5 PRO power banks with no date code printed on the side that were sold on Amazon.com and Newegg.com from January 2025 through October 2026.

Consumers should stop using the power banks immediately and dispose of them through local hazardous waste procedures.

The CPSC warning involves HAIARA power banks, model W5 PRO. The devices are black, marked “20W” on the front and “Model: W5 PRO” on the side, and this warning applies specifically to units with no date code in YYYYMMDD format printed on the side.

The products were sold online at Amazon.com and Newegg.com, and the agency says consumers should treat them as hazardous because of the risk of battery failure.

The hazard

The CPSC says the power bank’s lithium battery can explode and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards. Rechargeable lithium batteries can burn intensely once they fail, making them particularly dangerous in homes, cars, luggage, and other enclosed spaces.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the HAIARA power banks immediately and follow local hazardous waste disposal procedures when getting rid of them. The CPSC also says consumers should not sell or give away these products, since passing them along could expose someone else to the same fire risk.

Company contact

No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers can consult the CPSC notice at the source link below for identifying details and the agency’s disposal instructions.

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Brad's chips recalled over thallium risk

Brad's Raw Chips is recalling certain kale and veggie chip products nationwide because they may be contaminated with thallium, a toxic heavy metal.

The recalled chips may contain thallium, which can cause serious adverse health effects after acute or chronic exposure.

The products were distributed nationwide through KeHE and UNFI and also sold directly to five individual consumers.

Consumers should stop eating the chips immediately and discard them; the company says refunds are not being offered and the products should not be returned to stores.

Snack Right Super Foods, Inc., doing business as Brad's Raw Chips, is voluntarily recalling Brad's Plant Based Crunchy Kale (2 oz) and Brad's Veggie Chips Kale (3 oz). The FDA notice says the products may contain thallium and were distributed nationwide through KeHE Distributors and United Natural Foods, Inc. and sold directly to a small number of consumers.

Affected lot numbers listed by the company include 33525-1, 33525-2, 33525-3, 34525-1, 35125-2, 35025-3, 29425-1, 33225-3, 33325-2, and 33425-1.

The hazard

Thallium exposure can lead to severe health consequences. According to the FDA notice, acute or chronic exposure at relatively high levels can cause gastroenteritis, damage to peripheral nerves, and alopecia, or hair loss.

What to do

Consumers who purchased any of the recalled products should stop consuming them immediately and throw them away. The company says the products should not be returned to the place of purchase, and refunds are not being offered as part of this recall.

Company contact

Consumers with questions can contact Alexa Olvera of Snack Right Super Foods, Inc. by email at alexandra@thesnackright.com.

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