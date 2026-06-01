Feds are overhauling student loan payment plans: What borrowers need to know

The U.S. Department of Education is moving millions of borrowers into a new repayment structure as pandemic-era relief programs and temporary fixes expire.

Some income-driven repayment plans are being phased out or restricted, while newer options could lower monthly payments for eligible borrowers.

Borrowers who fail to update their repayment information or recertify income could face higher payments, interest growth, or delinquency.

The U.S. Department of Education is reshaping the federal student loan repayment system again, affecting millions of Americans who are already adjusting to the return of monthly payments after payments were paused during the pandemic.

The overhaul comes as the Trump administration continues to revise income-driven repayment (IDR) programs, tighten eligibility rules, and unwind temporary relief measures that were put in place during COVID-19. The changes are creating confusion for many borrowers, especially those enrolled in older repayment plans or pursuing loan forgiveness.

Here’s what borrowers should know now.

SAVE plan remains at the center of changes

At the heart of the overhaul is the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, the administration’s newer income-driven repayment option that replaced the REPAYE plan.

The SAVE plan was designed to reduce monthly payments for many borrowers by calculating payments based on a smaller percentage of discretionary income. It also includes interest protections intended to prevent balances from ballooning when payments are too low to cover accruing interest.

Borrowers enrolled in REPAYE were automatically transitioned into SAVE, but other borrowers may still need to apply or recertify income to qualify for lower payments.

For some borrowers, monthly bills under SAVE could drop substantially. Others may find the transition more complicated, particularly if they were previously enrolled in older repayment programs.

Older repayment plans are becoming less accessible

The Department of Education is also narrowing access to some older income-driven plans, including Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR), depending on borrower circumstances.

Officials say the goal is to simplify the repayment system, which has long been criticized as overly complicated. But critics argue the shift could leave some borrowers uncertain about which plan best fits their financial situation.

Borrowers currently enrolled in older plans may be allowed to remain in them, but new enrollment opportunities could become limited.

Financial aid experts say borrowers should carefully review whether switching plans could affect long-term loan forgiveness timelines or total repayment costs.

Income recertification is critical

One of the biggest issues facing borrowers this year is income recertification.

During the pandemic payment pause, many borrowers were not required to regularly update income information. That process has resumed, and borrowers who miss deadlines could see payments spike unexpectedly.

If income is not recertified on time, loan servicers may place borrowers into a less favorable payment calculation, potentially increasing monthly obligations.

Borrowers should watch for notices from their loan servicer and update contact information to avoid missing important deadlines.

Loan forgiveness timelines may change

Changes to repayment plans can also affect borrowers pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or long-term IDR forgiveness.

Some repayment plans qualify for forgiveness programs while others do not. Switching plans without understanding the consequences could delay forgiveness eligibility.

Consumer advocates recommend borrowers document payment histories, keep records of servicer communications, and verify that qualifying payments are being properly counted.

The repayment transition has also been marked by widespread servicing issues. Borrowers have reported long wait times, billing errors, and confusion about changing repayment amounts. Several servicers have struggled to manage the return to repayment after years of paused payments.

The Education Department has acknowledged servicing challenges and has urged borrowers to review account details regularly.

What borrowers should do now

Experts recommend borrowers take several steps immediately:

Log into StudentAid.gov and confirm loan status and repayment plan details.

Verify that contact information is current with both the Education Department and loan servicer.

Review whether SAVE or another income-driven plan could reduce monthly payments.

Recertify income before deadlines expire.

Monitor billing statements carefully for errors.

With repayment rules continuing to evolve, borrowers may need to stay proactive to avoid higher costs or repayment setbacks.