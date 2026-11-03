Once Upon a Farm recalls toddler snack bars over potentially deadly choking hazard

All varieties of Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars are being recalled because they may pose a serious choking hazard to young children.

The FDA has received reports of toddlers experiencing complete airway obstruction after eating the snacks, with some incidents requiring emergency medical attention.

The recall covers all flavors, package sizes, lot numbers, and expiration dates, including products sold nationwide through major retailers and online.

Once Upon a Farm is recalling all varieties of its Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars after federal regulators received reports that the popular children's snacks can form a dense, sticky mass when chewed, creating a potentially life-threatening choking hazard.

The Berkeley, California-based company announced the voluntary recall October 30, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall notice November 2.

According to the FDA's recall announcement, the products can rapidly absorb moisture from saliva during chewing, transforming into a dry, dense and sticky substance that may become lodged in a child's airway.

The danger appears especially serious for toddlers between 18 months and 2½ years old.

In a separate consumer safety advisory, the FDA said it received reports of children experiencing complete airway obstruction, leaving them unable to breathe.

The agency warned that conventional choking interventions, including back blows and abdominal thrusts, may fail to dislodge the material. Some incidents required emergency medical intervention and hospital observation.

Which products are recalled?

The recall includes all three flavors of Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars:

Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet

Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach

Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower

Affected products were sold in five-count and 10-count cartons, as well as 20-count and 30-count variety packs. Certain online baby and toddler snack sampler packs containing Tractor Wheels are also included.

The recall covers every lot code, including expired products that consumers may still have at home. Unexpired products have best-if-used-by dates ranging from October 30, 2026, through August 26, 2027.

The products were distributed nationwide, including Puerto Rico, through retail stores and online sellers.

According to the FDA, the snacks were sold at Costco, Target, and Walmart and may also have been available through Amazon and other third-party sellers.

Other Once Upon a Farm products are not included in the recall.

Three choking complaints prompted action

Once Upon a Farm said its decision to recall the products followed three consumer complaints reported to the FDA involving choking.

The company said no injuries had been reported as of its recall announcement. However, the FDA's separate advisory described incidents serious enough to require emergency response and hospital observation.

The company said it is working with federal regulators to remove the affected products from the marketplace and is reformulating Tractor Wheels to address the problem.

In its public statement, Once Upon a Farm acknowledged that the products had failed to meet parents' expectations for safety.

"We fell short of that, and that is why we are taking these aggressive actions," the company said.

What parents should do

The FDA is urging parents and caregivers not to purchase or serve any Tractor Wheels snacks, regardless of flavor or expiration date.

Consumers who have the recalled products should stop using them immediately and keep them away from children.

The FDA recommends throwing the products away. Consumers seeking a refund can return unopened packages to the place of purchase or contact Once Upon a Farm directly.

For refund assistance or additional information, consumers can contact the company at:

Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific time and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parents whose children experience choking or other symptoms after consuming the product should seek medical attention. If a child cannot breathe and attempts to clear the obstruction fail, call 911 immediately.