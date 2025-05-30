Isabelle’s Kitchen recalls nearly 950 cases of deli salads over salmonella risk

Isabelle’s Kitchen, Inc. has issued a recall of 946 cases of its refrigerated deli salads distributed under the brands “Isabelle’s Kitchen,” “Maple Avenue Foods,” and “Kings” due to possible Salmonella contamination. The source of concern is a batch of fresh cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers, Inc., which were found to have the potential to carry Salmonella, a dangerous foodborne pathogen.

Health risk and symptoms

The presence of Salmonella in food products poses a serious health risk, particularly to young children, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems. Infected individuals may experience:

Fever

Diarrhea (possibly bloody)

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain

In severe cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream, leading to arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

As of the recall date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled salads.

Impacted products

The affected deli salads were produced on May 14 and 15, 2025, using the contaminated cucumbers. These products were distributed to foodservice distributors and local supermarkets in New Hampshire, Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The recalled products were sold in white plastic containers inside white or brown corrugated boxes and can be identified by their item number and Julian manufacture code on the product label and “Use By” sticker. A summary of the impacted items includes:

Item # Brand/Product Name Julian Code Use By Date 4605 Kings Greek Pasta Salad 134 June 1, 2025 5002B IKI Greek Pasta Salad 134, 135 June 1–2, 2025 5007B MAF Mediterranean Pasta Salad 134 May 30–31, 2025 8015B MAF Crunchy Wheatberry Salad 134 June 1, 2025 8031 MAF Quinoa Tabouli 134, 135 May 30–31, 2025 8103KT Powerhouse Wheatberry Salad Kit 134–136 May 27–29, 2025

Consumer action

Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected products are advised to:

Immediately discard the products or

Return them to the place of purchase for a full refund

Avoid consumption under any circumstances

The company advises individuals with health concerns to contact their healthcare providers. For more details, consumers may call Isabelle’s Kitchen at 800-355-7252 (Monday–Friday, 8AM to 5PM EST).

Background and FDA coordination

The recall was prompted by notification from Bedner Growers, Inc., which recalled seven cases of whole cucumbers that were shipped to Isabelle’s Kitchen and used in the salads. The company has emphasized that all cucumbers were washed and treated during processing; however, out of an abundance of caution, it has taken proactive measures to remove potentially contaminated products.

Isabelle’s Kitchen is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has notified all distributors and customers. Retailers have been instructed to pull the affected items from store shelves and cease further distribution.

More information

For official updates and the FDA outbreak advisory, consumers can visit FDA.gov. Photos of affected labels are on the FDA website.